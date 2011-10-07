Watch: Hot Chelle Rae takes us backstage for ‘I Like It Like That’ video

10.07.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Hot Chelle Rae aims straight for the middle of the road with its own party anthem for folks for whom LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” is too “edgy.”  “I Like It Like That”  is a formulaic pop effort  with the requisite “Oh, Oh, Oh, Oh” singalongs and a rap from the New Boyz meant to make the little girls scream.

[More after the jump…]

In the new video, we see the boys  in Hot Chelle Rae (that”s Ryan, Ian, Nash and Jamie, if you”re over 14 and don”t know), introduced here a la “Saturday Night Live”s” opening. It”s the perfect adorbs video for the quartet”s young fans as we hang with them on the tour bus, seek them awkwardly greeting fans, goofing around on the basketball court, and performing.
The song is the perfect, light-as-a-feather summer hit and it”s… wait… October. Seems like the timing is a little late for this tune seasonally, but for a good reason: previous hit “Tonight Tonight” clung to the charts for a very very long time.

Whenever I hear this song or “Tonight Tonight,” however,  I can”t get over two things: the band is really going to regret, if they don”t already, naming themselves after a internet stalker fan, and given their lineage -each member”s dad is a famous musicians and/or songwriter – I can”t believe there”s not more creativity in their songs, but “Tonight Tonight” went to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, so I”m in the minority.

Hot Chelle Rae”s next album, “Whatever,” streets Nov. 29.
 

Around The Web

TAGSHOT CHELLE RAEI Like It Like ThatNew BoyzTonight Tonightwhatever

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP