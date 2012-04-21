Watch: Insane Clown Posse announce new album with crazy infomercial

Fire, low riders, fast food, wrestling and Faygo? It must be time for another Insane Clown Posse album.
The Detroit rap duo’s latest album “The Mighty Death Pop” arrives in stores in August, and it sounds as inescapable as the apocalypse. Violent J. and Shaggy 2 Dope announced the album with a typically bombastic infomercial featuring all of your favorite things. But, unless you’re a hardcore Juggalo (or a “Saturday Night Live” writer), good luck sitting through the whole 18 minutes.
Emulating the sort of fear-mongering faux news of a number of cable programs, the video’s opening sets the scene. A sinister voice runs through a brief descriptive history of ICP (the self-proclaimed “Most hated band in the world”), detailing their fierce independence, their undying loyalty and their peerless track record of “dropping cluster bombs of flavor.” The message is that Mainstream America should watch out.
Watch and tremble:
“Pop” will offer 17 tracks produced by Mike E. Clark and featuring special guests Hopsin and Tech N9ne.
But that’s not all.
“Pop” will be released in three versions, each containing separate bonus CDs (the video will break it down for you). Among the cover songs found on “Red Pop’s” bonus disc “Covered, Smothered and Chunked” are songs originally by House of Pain, N.W.A., Eazy-E, Geto Boys and even “Christina Agulara.” “Black Pop’s” bonus disc is over an hour of Too Short-inspired “non-stop hoe flows,” while “White Pop’s” bonus disc contains Clark-supervised outtakes, remixes and extras that are “interesting-as-F*CK!”
Three more words that may entice you to buy: Color Me Badd.
Why don’t other bands put this much effort into self-promoting an album? What would a Bon Iver infomercial look like?
ICP and thousands of make-up wearing fans will descend on Cave-In-Rock, Illinois for the annual “Gathering of The Juggalos” from August 8 – 12. There, The Posse will perform alongside Twiztid, Blaze Ya Dead Homie, ABK, Boondox, Clark, with many more to be announced. Juggalos need click here.
“The Mighty Death Pop” drops August 14.
Seriously? Wasn’t aware the demographic for this site was suddenly social misfits who can’t get along with their parents and decide the only place they can fit in is if they paint their faces and start listening to marketing for merchandise posing as music. C’mon Hitfix. You’re better than this.
Are you talking about Kiss fans back in the day? Or Manson fans?
I wasn’t. In fact, I don’t believe police departments had to divert resources from their gang task forces to deal with Peter Criss wannabes.
Commercial is pretty damn funny.
How blind and close minded do u have to b to judge something u kno nothing about. Do some research. U are the reasom theres juggalos like ME out there. Judging ppl on shit u dont kno. Do u have juggalos goin to trash bout u? Hell no u dont cuz we dont judge by weight color size gender. Ur probably just mad cuz our fam is so tight knit like a noose n u probably got shunned outta urs. n yes I am talkin shit. How the fuck does it feel when someone is talkin shit bout u when they dont even kno u. Come to a show n ull b suprised how fresh n how much love ppl get. MMWCL. We dont need fakes or haters cuz we got the juggalo fam. o ya by the way ppl like u make us known by talkin!
Love ICP. Love HitFix. Thanks for posting this!
This isn’t as funny as the Gathering infomercials, but the stuff about Color Me Badd and the 64-minute song with no hooks or choruses are SNL-ready gold!