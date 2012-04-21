Watch: Insane Clown Posse announce new album with crazy infomercial

Fire, low riders, fast food, wrestling and Faygo? It must be time for another Insane Clown Posse album.

The Detroit rap duo’s latest album “The Mighty Death Pop” arrives in stores in August, and it sounds as inescapable as the apocalypse. Violent J. and Shaggy 2 Dope announced the album with a typically bombastic infomercial featuring all of your favorite things. But, unless you’re a hardcore Juggalo (or a “Saturday Night Live” writer), good luck sitting through the whole 18 minutes.

Emulating the sort of fear-mongering faux news of a number of cable programs, the video’s opening sets the scene. A sinister voice runs through a brief descriptive history of ICP (the self-proclaimed “Most hated band in the world”), detailing their fierce independence, their undying loyalty and their peerless track record of “dropping cluster bombs of flavor.” The message is that Mainstream America should watch out.

Watch and tremble:

“Pop” will offer 17 tracks produced by Mike E. Clark and featuring special guests Hopsin and Tech N9ne.

But that’s not all.

“Pop” will be released in three versions, each containing separate bonus CDs (the video will break it down for you). Among the cover songs found on “Red Pop’s” bonus disc “Covered, Smothered and Chunked” are songs originally by House of Pain, N.W.A., Eazy-E, Geto Boys and even “Christina Agulara.” “Black Pop’s” bonus disc is over an hour of Too Short-inspired “non-stop hoe flows,” while “White Pop’s” bonus disc contains Clark-supervised outtakes, remixes and extras that are “interesting-as-F*CK!”

Three more words that may entice you to buy: Color Me Badd.

Why don’t other bands put this much effort into self-promoting an album? What would a Bon Iver infomercial look like?

ICP and thousands of make-up wearing fans will descend on Cave-In-Rock, Illinois for the annual “Gathering of The Juggalos” from August 8 – 12. There, The Posse will perform alongside Twiztid, Blaze Ya Dead Homie, ABK, Boondox, Clark, with many more to be announced. Juggalos need click here.

“The Mighty Death Pop” drops August 14.