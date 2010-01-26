Watch: ‘Iron Man 2’ scenes revealed in new AC/DC music video

There’ll be at least one song from rockers AC/DC in “Iron Man 2,” so the band is releasing a whole effort, “AC/DC: Iron Man 2,” in conjunction. The 15-song set of previously released, greatest hits-type material will get an April 19 release — but fans of the band and the film franchise can get a taste of both now.

The new video for AC/DC’s classic “Shoot to Thrill” consists of footage shot in 2009 during the band’s Black Ice tour, named for it’s latest album, as well as short clips of scenes from the movie.

“AC/DC: Iron Man 2” will be the “one and only” soundtrack to the film, according to a Columbia spokesperson. Does that mean no more Sabbath?

“Iron Man 2,” starring Robert Downey, Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle and Scarlett Johansson, heads to theaters May 7. Click here for more information.

