Watch: It’s a hoarder blow-up on ‘Hoarding: Buried Alive’

You likely watch TLC’s “Hoarding: Buried Alive” to make yourself feel better about what your garage looks like. But that doesn’t mean the show doesn’t have real drama. In Wednesday night’s episode (Wed., Nov 13 at 10:00 p.m. on TLC), a family comes undone over one man’s hoarding problem. Watch this clip and feel the sad.

Once a respected high school principal, Wayne’s life changed when he was the target of a thwarted school shooting. Now paralyzed by PTSD and compulsive hoarding, Wayne has virtually barricaded himself inside his home and in turn, has abandoned his daughters and responsibilities as a father.

In this clip, his daughters finally stand up to him and confront him. The result: an emotional, heartbreaking and heated exchange that results in Wayne abandoning his property.