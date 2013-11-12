Watch: It’s a hoarder blow-up on ‘Hoarding: Buried Alive’

11.12.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

You likely watch TLC’s “Hoarding: Buried Alive” to make yourself feel better about what your garage looks like. But that doesn’t mean the show doesn’t have real drama. In Wednesday night’s episode (Wed., Nov 13 at 10:00 p.m. on TLC), a family comes undone over one man’s hoarding problem. Watch this clip and feel the sad. 

Once a respected high school principal, Wayne’s life changed when he was the target of a thwarted school shooting. Now paralyzed by PTSD and compulsive hoarding, Wayne has virtually barricaded himself inside his home and in turn, has abandoned his daughters and responsibilities as a father.

In this clip, his daughters finally stand up to him and  confront him. The result: an emotional, heartbreaking and heated exchange that results in Wayne abandoning his property.

Around The Web

TAGSHOARDERSHoarding Buried Alive

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP