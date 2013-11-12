Watch: It’s a hoarder blow-up on ‘Hoarding: Buried Alive’

You likely watch TLC’s “Hoarding: Buried Alive” to make yourself feel better about what your garage looks like. But that doesn’t mean the show doesn’t have real drama. In Wednesday night’s episode (Wed., Nov 13 at 10:00 p.m. on TLC), a family comes undone over one man’s hoarding problem. Watch this clip and feel the sad.
Once a respected high school principal, Wayne’s life changed when he was the target of a thwarted school shooting. Now paralyzed by PTSD and compulsive hoarding, Wayne has virtually barricaded himself inside his home and in turn, has abandoned his daughters and responsibilities as a father.
In this clip, his daughters finally stand up to him and confront him. The result: an emotional, heartbreaking and heated exchange that results in Wayne abandoning his property.
What a cry baby.. He has nothing to be upset about whatsoever.
Proof that therapy doesn’t work. And if he’s on any psychiatric drugs–double proof
I saw this epi & read some comments. Some curious observations. 7-years he’s been afraid to leave the house, right? Where do the shakes come from? How is it that he had his car keys with him when he ran out of the house? I don’t keep my keys in my pocket while I’m home. My home is clean & organized & I can’t find my keys sometime.
He knew where the car was parked on the street? I go to a mall & can’t remember where I left it an hour later. It wasn’t towed away? Don’t tags expire? I’ve seen tires dry rot in less time. Fuel line not clogged? gas still good? Car started right up?
All those empty drink cans seemed clean, not disgustingly filthy. The toilet clean & not funky & grungy. In 2 weeks most guys bathrooms get nasty if not kept up.
Wasn’t the incident limited to seeing the note? Reading it & their intent. Horrible but PTSD? Reading a note flipped him from normal to his altered state?
He turned my stomach. He’s a fake. It’s all an act. He acts like he’s scared of the letter. Acts like he can’t walk down steps without help. Nothing about him is honest. One of the biggest BSers I’ve ever seen. He plays the role of victim but overacts. His girls shoulda walked away. He’s not at a bottom yet. He still thinks he can “poor me, woe is me” through life. Sickening.
Don’t be a fag mate
Watching the rerun-wah! wah! wah! This episode looks so fake. I agree with below comments-bottles are clean-no bugs-whole house looks relatively clean-toilet bowl shining. Men come back from Iraq = that’s PTSD. A threat of a kid’s note that was found and didn’t even make the news throws him into this??!! I bet he’s been living on disability, food stamps, for all these years-what a loser. His daughter’s should have been too embarrassed to show this on national TV-unless they are all actors….
All I know is the older daughter is hot as hell
Couldn’t he have called/reported to the police the moment he got a life threatening letter, just like any normal person with common sense would? Let alone a principal, assuming he has a master’s degree since most states require you have one to be a principal, could he not have thought just to give the letter to the local high school police officer?
I bet the kids that did it were common trolls who by now have probably long since forgotten about it and are off enjoying their lives and have probably even forgot about this poor decrepit substitute of a father/husband/man… I call bullshit on PTSD
Go fight a war, or experience some actual trauma like being homeless and then come back and cry PTSD