Watch: Jack Black is back in ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ teaser

Fans of the original Dreamworks Animation hit “Kung Fu Panda” will rejoice with this trailer that hit today. It’s definitely more of a teaser as much of the animation seems to be made specifically for the trailer, as opposed to being clips from the film itself. The “staring contest” gag is pretty funny and should work well in crowded theater.

The first “Kung Fu Panda” was released in 2008 high critical praise. It starred Jack Black as the ursine star and sported some heavy duty supporting talent including Dustin Hoffman and Angelina Jolie. The story, of an overweight and clumsy bear who is chosen by fate to become a hero, may not have been the most original, but it charmed with it’s humor and dazzling animation. Not much is known about the plot of the sequel, but it’s subtitle is “The Kaboom of Doom” although this does not appear in the one sheet.

Watch the trailer embedded above and check out the poster below.

Kung Fu Panda 2 should be leaping gracefully into theaters, this time in 3D of course, in May of 2011