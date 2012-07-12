Watch: Jack White attempts a get-away in video for ‘Freedom at 21’

Jack White is going all Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez in his next video. A teaser for “Freedom at 21,” the third single from “Blunderbuss,” hit the internet today and it looks like White has gotten himself into a heap of trouble.

The Hype Williams-directed video debuts in full July 16, but the sneak peak reveals a blend of the blue wash that has permeated many of the visuals for “Blunderbuss” and Grindhouse as we see White getting slammed up against a car by a big bad tough female.

White continues to be outrageously busy:

Radiohead

recently recorded in his Third Man studio in Nashville. Two days ago, he released the B-side to his three “Blunderbuss” singles digitally, and on Aug. 10, he”ll sit down at the Grammy Museum for “A Conversation with Jack White” in Los Angeles.



Jack White tour dates:

07/20/12 – Dover, Delaware – Firefly Music Festival

07/25/12 – Melbourne, Australia – Festival Hall

07/26/12 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavillion

07/27/12 – Byron Bay, Australia – Splendour In The Grass Festival

07/29/12 – Niigata, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

08/05/12 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08/06/12 – Omaha, NE – Omaha Music Hall

08/08/12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

08/10/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

08/11/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

08/12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

08/14/12 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

08/15/12 – Portland, OR – Rose Quarter – Theater of the Clouds

09/08/12 – London, UK – iTunes Festival

10/12-14/12 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/26-28/12 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience