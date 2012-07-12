Watch: Jack White attempts a get-away in video for ‘Freedom at 21’

Jack White is going all Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez in his next video. A teaser for “Freedom at 21,” the third single from “Blunderbuss,” hit the internet today and it looks like White has gotten himself into a heap of trouble.
The Hype Williams-directed video debuts in full July 16, but the sneak peak reveals a blend of the blue wash that has permeated many of the visuals for “Blunderbuss” and Grindhouse as we see White getting slammed up against a car by a big bad tough female.
White continues to be outrageously busy:
recently recorded in his Third Man studio in Nashville. Two days ago, he released the B-side to his three “Blunderbuss” singles digitally, and on Aug. 10, he”ll sit down at the Grammy Museum for “A Conversation with Jack White” in Los Angeles.
Jack White tour dates:
07/20/12 – Dover, Delaware – Firefly Music Festival
07/25/12 – Melbourne, Australia – Festival Hall
07/26/12 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavillion
07/27/12 – Byron Bay, Australia – Splendour In The Grass Festival
07/29/12 – Niigata, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival
08/05/12 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08/06/12 – Omaha, NE – Omaha Music Hall
08/08/12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
08/10/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
08/11/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
08/12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands
08/14/12 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
08/15/12 – Portland, OR – Rose Quarter – Theater of the Clouds
09/08/12 – London, UK – iTunes Festival
10/12-14/12 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/26-28/12 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
