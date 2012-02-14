Watch: Jack White has a ‘Love Interruption’ with blue-hued music video

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like the line “I want love / to murder my own mother.”

Jack White has released the accompanying music video to his single “Love Interruption,” and you can be assured by his baller status because he surrounds himself with beautiful women. Duetting singer Ruby Amanfu, singer-songwriter Brooke Waggoner on wurlitzer and classical performer Emily Bowland on bass clarinet round out the band on this sparse track, their beehives cast into the blue, blue air of the clip.

OH! And there’s a dog. There’s a widdle wuv for you. White directed the clip himself.

“Love Interruption” was released as a vinyl single with B-side “Machine Gun Silhouette” on Feb. 7. It arrives in advance of the former White Stripes frontman’s solo debut “Blunderbuss” due on April 24. White has now confirmed his first headlining tour dates, on top of music festival headlining stops at Hangout, Sasquatch! and Radio 1’s Hackney Weekend.

Here are Jack Whites tour dates:

03/10/12 – Chattanooga, TN – Track 29

03/12/12 – Birmingham, AL – WorkPlay Soundstage

03/13/12 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theatre

03/15/12 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

05/18-20/12 – Gulf Shores, AL – The Hangout Music Fest

05/26/12 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheater – Sasquatch!

06/23-24/12 – Hackney Marshes, London, UK – Radio 1’s Hackney Weekend



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow @katieaprincess

!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”;fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,”script”,”twitter-wjs”);