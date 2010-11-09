Watch: Jack White ‘rocks’ with Conan O’Brien on TBS premiere

This summer, right before taking his stage act to Bonnaroo, Conan O’Brien stopped in at Jack White’s Third Man Records shop and studio and played a few songs for a tiny crowd in Nashville.

The tunes were recorded and released in August via Third Man.

Now the performances have come full circle, as Jack White stopped in on the first night of O’Brien’s “Conan” show on TBS, to play the “Twenty Flight Rock” cover.

White held down most of the vocals, though Conan came in with his own verse and even tried to imitate White caterwaul at the beginning of the track. The two literally battled over the solo, with White adept hand on guitar trumping O’Brien’s best shot, and the pair getting in each others’ way.

The two sat down for an interview afterward, with Conan gushing on the Nashville experience and White joke that he had to change his security codes after O’Brien left.

Check out the clips below: