Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway indulge in ‘Love and Other Drugs’

‘Love and Other Drugs’ features Jake Gyllenhaal as a womanizing viagra salesman and Anne Hathaway as woman who is not ready for any kind of commitment. Based on Jamie Reidy’s book “Hard Sell: The Evolution Of A Viagra Salesman,” the film is directed by Edward Zwick and written by Edward Zwick and Charles Randolf.

The romantic comedy drew mixed reactions from the pundits at HitFix when it opened the AFI fest. Drew McWeeny called it “uncommonly moving” with career-best performances yet from Hathaway and Gyllenhal. On the other hand, Gregory Ellwood thought it was just so-so, calling it “not inherently a bad movie (..) just not a very good one.“

Take a peek at the six clips below and decide for yourself if you’d like to be under the films’ influence.

“Love and Other Drugs” opens everywhere November 24th

Surprise visit

This is nice

I love you

You have beautiful eyes

You’ll make your quota

Hey Lisa!