Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal gets bloody in new ‘Prince of Persia’ clips

“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” is an interesting beast. A potential franchise from producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the video game adaptation was shot over a year and a half ago as part of a former Disney strategy to stagger a number of big releases in the pipeline. Now, the man behind that plan, Dick Cook, is long gone as chairman of the studio, and the company seems headed in another direction. So, here comes Jake Gyllenhaal’s first big action role, a potential blockbuster, with a studio in transition. Good times.

“Persia” opens against “Sex and the City 2” hoping to convince young males burnt out on “iron Man 2” and “Robin Hood” to skip the intriguing NBA games this weekend and watch some old fashioned swordplay. You can judge for yourself whether “Persia” is worth exploring with these two new clips released today.

In the first preview, Gemma Arterton and Jake Gyllenhaal spar over a dagger with magical time warping powers. The second clip is a dagger duel with deadly consequences (well, we assume).

“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” opens nationwide on Friday.