Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas get nasty in Vampire Weekend’s ‘Giving Up the Gun’

Because the universe is both absurd and beautiful, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, RZA, Lil Jon, a samurai and Daft Punk lookie-likies all appear in the new music video for Vampire Weekend’s “Giving Up the Gun.”

The song is the second single off the band’s sophomore set “Contra,” released in January, it’s stay-tough message the perfect backdrop for one of the most ridiculous tennis matches we’ve ever seen.

The Wu-Tang rapper plays the chair judge in the game, while the King of Crunk (Juice) acts as muse and mentor to our red-decked champion. She battles it out with Gyllenhaal and Jonas, both who bring A-game funny to their cameos, while weirder court warriors try to knock Jenny (who also stars in VW’s “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa” clip) out of contention. There’s tennis balls on fire, a congratulatory milk-dousing, recreational boozing, tiny shorts, rip-away pants, French subtitles and some pretty lousy tennis.

Reminds us a bit of the strange smattering of cameos in Jamie Foxx’s “Blame It,” also with Jake Gyllenhaal (and Ron Howard?!).

The Malloys — who have done music videos for other stars like Sheryl Crow and the Jonas Brothers — helmed “Giving Up the Gun.” In fact, one half of the team, Emmett, is behind the forthcoming White Stripes doc to screen at SXSW.

“I was stressed out one night worrying about the video and an image popped into my head of our friend Jenny playing tennis against a samurai,” frontman Ezra Koenig told Spinner of the video’s inspiration. “It grew from there… We always thought RZA would be perfect. We’d been in touch with Lil Jon since the first album. He heard the reference on ‘Oxford Comma’ and sent us some cases of Crunk Juice.”

