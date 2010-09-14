Watch: James Franco takes the plunge in Danny Boyle’s ‘127 Hours’

09.14.10

According to The Wrap, director Danny  Boyle’s new feature “127 Hours” is so intense it has caused three people to faint and may have contributed to one seizure during a screening at the Toronto Film Festival.

The film centers on the true life ordeal of hiker Aaron Ralston,(James Franco) who’s arm was pinned under a rock in a narrow canyon while hiking alone. Ralston eventually amputated his own arm with a pocket knife in order to escape death. The harsh reality of this pivotal scene is what has overwhelmed some audience members, as Boyle did not pull any punches. Nonetheless, the film has garnered glowing reviews, including from HitFix, for both Franco and Boyle.

In the scene embedded above, Aaron has met two female campers, played by Amber Tamblyn and Kate Mara, and has taken them on an adventure to a hidden swimming hole. The crack in the stone is claustrophobic and you can maybe see how young Ralston ended up where he did.

“127 Hours” will reach theaters November 5th, 2010

The RX

Uproxx Music's March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who's Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx's 'I Need To Start A Garden' Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, 'American Utopia'

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
