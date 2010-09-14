Watch: James Franco takes the plunge in Danny Boyle’s ‘127 Hours’

According to The Wrap, director Danny Boyle’s new feature “127 Hours” is so intense it has caused three people to faint and may have contributed to one seizure during a screening at the Toronto Film Festival.

The film centers on the true life ordeal of hiker Aaron Ralston,(James Franco) who’s arm was pinned under a rock in a narrow canyon while hiking alone. Ralston eventually amputated his own arm with a pocket knife in order to escape death. The harsh reality of this pivotal scene is what has overwhelmed some audience members, as Boyle did not pull any punches. Nonetheless, the film has garnered glowing reviews, including from HitFix, for both Franco and Boyle.

In the scene embedded above, Aaron has met two female campers, played by Amber Tamblyn and Kate Mara, and has taken them on an adventure to a hidden swimming hole. The crack in the stone is claustrophobic and you can maybe see how young Ralston ended up where he did.

“127 Hours” will reach theaters November 5th, 2010