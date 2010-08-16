Watch: Jared Leto’s pink mohawk highlights ‘Closer to the Edge’ music video

Thirty Seconds to Mars has released its concert-centric music video to “Closer to the Edge,” culled from its latest album “This Is War.”

The rock act takes the viewer on the road to 89 different cities, on the band’s Into the Wild overseas tour this summer. It’s next leg kicks off in the U.S. on Aug. 30.

For those who have always wondered what Jared Leto looks like with a pink mohawk, this is your source material. The frontman leaps into the crowd surfs sometimes with a spiky jacket (ouch). 30STM fans divulge various bits of personal wisdom and ponder war. There’s various shots of the other band members doing rock star things like standing on monitors and riding motorcycles, and of the crowd getting rowdy.

Like the band’s other clips from “This Is War,” the video was directed by Bartholomew Cubbins, aka Leto himself. He and the band are up for four MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Rock Video and Best Director for “Kings + Queens.” And, as previously reported, we predict he’ll be taking home at least one of those major honors.Â

The end of the clip teases that an “Into the Wild”Â DVD is coming soon, though providing no other release details.

What do you think of “Closer to the Edge?” Does it make you want to see Thirty Seconds to Mars in concert?



