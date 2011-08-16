Watch: Jason DeRulo’s new video for ‘It Girl’

Jason DeRulo is ready to commit, ladies. He”s looking for “25 to life” if you”re his “It Girl.”

The song is from DeRulo”s second album, “Future History,” which comes out Sept. 27. It follows the much catchier “Don’t Wanna Go Home,” which peaked at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The Colin Tilly-directed clip, shot partially in a mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean, shows Derulo”s softer side. “For the video, I wanted it to be an open book,” Derulo told MTV News. “I wanted it to be almost like a photo album, so every single scene is kind of like a picture that you’re kind of looking into our relationship. So it is a 1920s vibe, it’s black and white, very high fashion – you know, you’ll see me very dapper in 1920s, Frank Sinatra-ish. So you’ll see the cars from that era, you’ll definitely feel the vibe of the house having that 1920s vibe as well. So it’s very different and very intimate, and it’s not a lot of dancing – it’s more personal.”

When he”s not busy showing off his dance moves, he”s living the high life wiht his lady in their palatial estate. He sings to her, she wraps her legs around him, they pose in some awesome topiary gardens. It”s not the most thrilling of videos, and he may want to think twice about moonwalking in a video– someone did it before him and better– but it”s a nice change of pace from some of his more hectic, gruffer clips.

