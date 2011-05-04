Watch: Jason Momoa and Rachel Nichols keep it hot in ‘Conan The Barbarian’

This will be an excellent opportunity for me to test just how open I can keep my mind when approaching a new movie.
I hold the work of author Robert E. Howard very dear. And I am a near-rabid advocate for 1982’s “Conan The Barbarian,” directed by John Milius. I think the film is a weird mess as strict adaptations go, but it doesn’t matter. It gets the spirit of Howard’s work exactly right, and taken strictly as a movie, I think it is tremendous myth-making.
One of the things that always bothered me a little bit about the Milius version of Conan is the way it lathered the image people have in their heads of the character, forever cementing the character as a gigantic muscleman. While Howard wrote him as a powerful fighter, I’ve always thought that the character he described was a bit more like the way Mark Decascos looks in the last forty minutes or so of “Brotherhood Of The Wolf,” lean and ripped and more like a panther than a giant silverback gorilla.
Still, I like everything else about the Milius film, so I’ve always been willing to accept Schwarzenegger as a particular take on the character. Now, with Lionsgate getting ready to release their new take on the material, it’s time for a new Conan, and more importantly, a new interpretation of the Howard stories, and because of my deep love for the source material, I am willing to give this one the benefit of the doubt.
I’m going to remind myself of that again each time I think of this trailer, which does little to convince me that this is going to offer up a more faithful version of Howard’s greatest character.
What I will say is that the film looks like it will either live or die based largely on the casting, and more than that, on the screen charisma of Jason Momoa. I have not been watching “A Game Of Thrones” yet, since I like to catch up with my HBO programs in one fell swoop on Blu-ray, so I have no way to really judge Momoa as an actor. Physically, though, he falls somewhere between the lean and mean version of Conan and the oh-my-god-look-at-him bulk of Schwarzenegger, and that seems like the right compromise. If Momoa can actually act and if the script gives him something to do, he could be a compelling Conan, and I like that he’s not the typical action lead, ethnically speaking.
And if you’re going to cast someone who needs to match the physical attributes of the average girl depicted in fantasy van art of the ’70s, you couldn’t do much better than Rachel Nichols, who is not only a very sharp and funny performer, but also the proud owner of some Jessica Rabbit-style curves. I sincerely hope her entire wardrobe budget was the price of a deli platter.
Rose McGowan, who was rumored for a while to be playing Red Sonja in a Robert Rodriguez-produced and/or directed version of the story, looks like she’s having a great time playing a big creepy witch character, and right now, Stephen Lang is enjoying the benefits of having played the bad guy in “Avatar,” chewing scenery for all sorts of new filmmakers.
Marcus Nispel is my single greatest concern on this film. I find Nispel to be a largely useless filmmaker, and the things I’ve heard about his work on this film and his approach to filmmaking in general have me on edge. There are so many directors who love this type of material that to give it to a guy like Nispel just because he’ll make his schedule and deliver on budget seems to me like you’re intentionally starting at a huge disadvantage.
All in all, I’m curious, but still unconvinced. The worlds that Howard wrote have enormous onscreen potential, and if they get it wrong here, it’ll be a while before anyone else gets a shot at Conan. For that reason, more than any other, I hope this film works better than this trailer.
“Conan The Barbarian” will pillage theaters on August 19, 2011.
You have several years of Stargate: Atlantis to judge Jason Momoa’s acting talents. He did a passable Conan like character.
Looks very “by the numbers” standard sword-and-sandals action flick. I see nothing in this trailer that interests me enough to see it.
I can guaran-fucking-tee the music won’t be a pimple on the ass of Basil Poedouris’ MAGNIFICENT score to the original.
Watching GAME OF THRONES isn’t going to give you a better sense of what Jason Momoa’s acting skills are. On the show, he plays the king of a tribe of savages and he does little more than grunt, ride a horse, and sex up his wife. Maybe he’ll have more to do later on, but as of now, he speaks more dialogue in this trailer than he has in three episodes of GAME OF THRONES.
Anything will probably be better than Conan The Destroyer, although i am concerned with how the score will sound.
I appreciate you keeping an open mind Drew, but this does look terrible. As you say Milius nailed the feel of Howard’s work and the power of myth, two things that I just know are going to be lacking in Nispel’s version. This looks like a bigger budget episode of Xena and Hercules, and Momoa looks like a charisma-free zone. A shame, but it looks like this will be another wasted opportunity by Hollywood, tossing away the chance to make a good film in order to make a fast buck.
I think the ’70s Marvel comic was also responsible for defining Conan’s image in popular culture. I’m more likely to think of John Buscema’s rendition of the Cimmerian than Arnie’s.
I’m looking forward to it. I’m a huge fan of Howards work, and the character himself, from the Marvel comics to the movies, and then onto the Dark Horse comics, as well as most of the novels from various authors sandwiched in between. I would have liked to have seen Michael Bassatt given a shot at this. Solomon Kane is a perfect example of a Robert E. Howard character done right. Still holding out hope with this one. I do like Momoa though and I’m pulling for him on this one.
Love the “Brotherhood of the Wolf” reference. A criminally underrated film!
I’m still skeptical of Marcus Nispel as a filmmaker, but that was a much more rousing trailer than I was expecting. Then again my expectations were basically nil. I’m open minded now. Could be fun. I just won’t be expecting the magnificence of Milius’s film and it’ll be a cold day in hell if the new score can touch what Basil Poledouris did.
It looks better than The Scorpion King 1 or 2. Momoa seems more than capable of portraying Conan, a character whose stories I’ve never read. Rachel Nichols makes up for the atrocity they’ve turned Rose McGowan into. Overall, this looks like it will be a fun movie. I don’t think it will blow my mind the way the original did.
I’ll give it a chance, but you can’t top Vadar as Thulsa Doom!
The Milius movie is WAY up there in my personal movie love hierarchy – I think I come at this the same way you do Drew, with cautious optimism still bothered by some of the choices that have already been made.
I do hope this trailer isn’t overtly representative of the movie’s style though (though I think it does a fair enough job of communicating their world building work). I really don’t need numetal or claustrocam action in this movie. Will see.
They left money on the table by not getting Jay Leno as the bad guy.
Can’t get behind this movie. Crom does not allow it!
It looks ok visually, but seems pretty empty.
Well put Drew on posting on this site. I’m doing so here instead of AICN due to the very things you’ve written about. Follow the Bill & Ted rule and be excellent to each other. Let the 13 year olds have their way on other sites.
It’s funny you’d mention that pop culture image of Conan, Drew, because I was griping about that last night. Conan has become like Frankenstein’s Monster or Dracula, where the public image is somewhat at odds with the original character.
I think that Momoa looks fine, and physically bears a strong resemblance to how I’ve always imagined Conan to look. His exotic appearance works for the character, too â€” his appearance single-handedly evokes an Antediluvian world IMO.
Unfortunately, I’m not convinced by the rest of that world. It looks like an enjoyable sword and sorcery flick, but it doesn’t look specifically like Howard’s Hyborian Age. For one thing, it looks too clean from this trailer. I agree that in spite of the alterations to the character, Milius got the overall look and vibe of the Hyborian Age just right. This just looks like a nondescript sword and sorcery kingdom, lacking that dirt under the fingernails vibe that Howard evoked so well.
Still, I am, as they say, cautiously optimistic.
“It gets the spirit of Howard’s work exactly right”
The problem with evoking the “spirit” of Howard’s work is that defining exactly what that spirit is happens to be a nebulous, subjective task. Milius infused the film with his own stories and ideas, and many of them are not only alien, but contradictory to Howard: the focus on militarism, eastern philosophy and the bildungsroman, for instance.
But this Conan/Momoa looks too pretty though, doesn’t he?… don’t know if that will work. I personally find it annoying when warriors are too “pretty” in the movies, it ruins the movie. Brad Pitt completely ruined “Troy”, and the “300” guys looked like a bunch of chippendales. Gah, how annoying! Momoa’s face & characterization looks more manly on “Game of Thrones” than it does in this trailer. Don’t know, maybe the trailer is not all that representative of what the movie will offer.
As a women and a fan of Conan because of my older brother. I think this trailer looks good and Jason is the perfect Conan. Not to mention Jason is a good actor. I think he will do Conan justice. Even though I love Arnold when I was finally old enough to see Arnold’s Conan I found it okay….and nothing like the original book and more like the comic books. Not to compare but I’m all about Jason Momoa. I wish him nothing but best there are always going be haters but that is their problem.
I certainly hope the editing in the film is better than the trailer; those horrible fade to black transitions after every second of footage would make your head explode if you saw it in 3D.
Rachel Nichols is perfect cast! Did you see this interview with her about Conan?
