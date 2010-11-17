Watch: Jason Statham teaches Ben Foster the ropes in ‘The Mechanic’ trailer

CBS films acquired the Jason Statham explosion-fest back in August and the first trailer for the film was released last night. Explosions and ass-kicking abound in the trailers two and a half minutes. The movie marks a return to the scene for director Simon West (“Con Air,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) who’s been spending time in TV land lately, most notably directing the pilot for “Human Target.”

A remake of the 1972 Charles Bronson film of the same name, “The Mechanic” features Jason Statham teaching young Ben Foster the basics of how to be a hit-man as they both pursue Foster’s father’s (Donald Sutherland) killers. From the looks of it, this touching tale is less a “buddy” story between Statham and Foster and more of an all out kill-fest.

Watch the trailer embedded above and check out the teaser one-sheet below.

You can make an appointment with “The Mechanic” Jan 28th, 2011

