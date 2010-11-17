Watch: Jason Statham teaches Ben Foster the ropes in ‘The Mechanic’ trailer

#Jason Statham
11.17.10 8 years ago

CBS films acquired the Jason Statham explosion-fest back in August and the first trailer for the film was released last night. Explosions and ass-kicking abound in the trailers two and a half minutes. The movie marks a return to the scene for director Simon West (“Con Air,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) who’s been spending time in TV land lately, most notably directing the pilot for “Human Target.”

A remake of the 1972 Charles Bronson film of the same name, “The Mechanic” features Jason Statham teaching young Ben Foster the basics of how to be a hit-man as they both pursue Foster’s father’s (Donald Sutherland) killers. From the looks of it, this touching tale is less a “buddy” story between Statham and Foster and more of an all out kill-fest.

Watch the trailer embedded above and check out the teaser one-sheet below.

You can make an appointment with “The Mechanic” Jan 28th, 2011

 

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Motion Captured

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Drew McWeeny and Motion Captured on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/584/mc_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jason Statham
TAGSBEN FOSTERDonald SotherlandJASON STATHAMSIMON WESTTHE MECHANIC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP