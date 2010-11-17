Watch: Jason Statham teaches Ben Foster the ropes in ‘The Mechanic’ trailer

CBS films acquired the Jason Statham explosion-fest back in August and the first trailer for the film was released last night. Explosions and ass-kicking abound in the trailers two and a half minutes. The movie marks a return to the scene for director Simon West (“Con Air,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) who’s been spending time in TV land lately, most notably directing the pilot for “Human Target.”
A remake of the 1972 Charles Bronson film of the same name, “The Mechanic” features Jason Statham teaching young Ben Foster the basics of how to be a hit-man as they both pursue Foster’s father’s (Donald Sutherland) killers. From the looks of it, this touching tale is less a “buddy” story between Statham and Foster and more of an all out kill-fest.
Watch the trailer embedded above and check out the teaser one-sheet below.
You can make an appointment with “The Mechanic” Jan 28th, 2011
Another fun filled of action. Statham is one of the coolest action leading man today. Good looks plus a powerful personality suits him. When I saw the trailer I want to grab and can’t wait to watch it.
