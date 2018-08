Thursday (Jan. 7) was a whirlwind of news for Jay Leno.

First, there were website reports that he’d been canned. NBC said those reports weren’t true.

Then there were reports that he was returning to 11:35. NBC didn’t exactly say those reports weren’t true, but the network swears it still loves Conan O’Brien.

Here’s what Jay Leno said on Thursday night’s episode of “The Jay Leno Show”…