Watch: Jay-Zâ€™s hypnotic video for ‘On to the Next One’

We can”t even pretend to understand it, but we love the video for Jay-Z”s hypnotic new single for “On to the Next One” featuring Swizz Beatz.

Shot in black and white-his preferred color scheme these days-the video is little more than seemingly unrelated images morphed together into a collage. There are visuals that are take-offs (or at least we think they are) of Heath Ledger”s Joker and Marilyn Manson. There”s something about it that”s oddly compelling, even the shots of milk.

Toward the end, Jay Z sings “y”all should be afraid of what I”m gonna do next. ” Guess what, Hova? You”re wrong. We can”t wait. “The Blueprint 3” and its singles have shown a reinvigorated Jay-Z who just grows stronger and stronger.

And in case you’re wondering, that insinuating sample you hear running throughout the whole song is Justice”s “D.A.N.C.E.”