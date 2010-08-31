Watch: Missy Elliott joins Jazmine Sullivan in old-school ‘Holding You Down’ clip

Many folks had never heard of Jazmine Sullivan until she received a Grammy nod for best new artist. If you”re still not on the Sullivan train, you will be after checking out this fierce video for “Holding You Down.”

Sullivan”s voice is simply gorgeous (we have some great female artists out there right now with sumptuous pipes–whether it”s Sullivan, Fantasia or genre-defying Janelle Monae). Here, she laments that she can”t let go of her cheating man. And, apparently, that”s cause for a party with lots of Kid ‘n Play types and assorted other characters with hi-top fades and bad fashions.

She”s also joined by Missy Elliott (c”mon Missy –give us your own album!) here, as well as Salt-n-Pepa”s Pepa, in the Marcus Raboy-directed clip.

Sullivan, who has a new album, “Love Me Back,” coming soon, is getting ready to tour with Mary J. Blige, which is a marriage made in heaven. Dates run starting Oct. 1-23.

