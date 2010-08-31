Watch: Missy Elliott joins Jazmine Sullivan in old-school ‘Holding You Down’ clip

08.31.10 8 years ago

Many folks had never heard of Jazmine Sullivan until she received a Grammy nod for best new artist. If you”re still not on the Sullivan train, you will be after checking out this fierce video for “Holding You Down.”

Sullivan”s voice is simply gorgeous (we have some great female artists out there right now with sumptuous pipes–whether it”s Sullivan, Fantasia or genre-defying Janelle Monae). Here, she laments that she can”t let go of her cheating man. And, apparently, that”s cause for a party with lots of Kid ‘n Play types and assorted other characters with hi-top fades and bad fashions.

She”s also joined by Missy Elliott (c”mon Missy –give us your own album!) here, as well as Salt-n-Pepa”s Pepa, in the Marcus Raboy-directed clip.

Sullivan, who has a new album, “Love Me Back,” coming soon, is getting ready to tour with Mary J. Blige, which is a marriage made in heaven. Dates run starting Oct. 1-23.
 

Around The Web

TAGSFantasiagrammyJANELLE MONAEJazmine SullivanMary J BligeMissy Elliott

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP