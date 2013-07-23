Watch Jennifer Lawrence adorably videobomb Jeff Bridges at Comic-Con

Note: Fast forward to 2:30 for all the enchanting goodness.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The disgustingly-charming and lovable Jennifer Lawrence has struck gold in our collective hearts once again, this time by meeting Jeff Bridges at Comic-Con and getting all flustered about it. Indeed, after watching the video a total of eighty-seven times I’m still trying to figure out the most adorable moment here. Is it when Jennifer Lawrence runs away because she’s so nervous? Is it the fact that Jennifer Lawrence asks Jeff Bridges “what’s your favorite movie that you’ve ever done?” Is it the way the conversation awkwardly tapers off at the end? Will Jennifer Lawrence ever return my letters and phone calls?

Follow RIOT on Twitter

