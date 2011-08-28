Watch: Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in the first footage from ‘The Hunger Games’

Are you ready for the first living and breathing footage of Katniss, Peeta and their friends in Gary Ross’ adaptation of “The Hunger Games?”
Suzanne Collins’ novels has a passionate fanbase and while every image and the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards provided the perfect opportunity to tease the March release.
Watch the sneak peek here and share your thoughts below. Does “Hunger Games” look like it will merit the hype?
“The Hunger Games” opens nationwide on March 23, 2011.
I really hopes this lives up to its potential. The casting seems to be a great start.
I know this thing has a gigantic built-in audience, but what a horrible teaser.
I feel like if this was all they had to show us, I’d rather have waited to see a fully realized trailer…
WOW WITH JENNIFER LAWRENCE AS KATNISS EVERDEEN,THE HUNGER GAMES IS GOING TO BE A BLAST AFTERALL JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS MY FAVOURITE ACTRESS OF ALL TIME,THE MOVIE SOULD BE GOOD.I HOPE THE HUNGER GAMES IS FILLED WITH AL THE BLOOD,DEATHS,GORE,SADNESS AND VIOLENCE AS THE BOOKS. GO THE HUNGER GAMES.TEAM KATNISS ALL THE WAY.