Watch: Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in the first footage from ‘The Hunger Games’

#Jennifer Lawrence
08.28.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Are you ready for the first living and breathing footage of Katniss, Peeta and their friends in Gary Ross’ adaptation of “The Hunger Games?”

Suzanne Collins’ novels has a passionate fanbase and while every image and the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards provided the perfect opportunity to tease the March release.

Watch the sneak peek here and share your thoughts below.  Does “Hunger Games” look like it will merit the hype?

“The Hunger Games” opens nationwide on March 23, 2011.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSGARY ROSSHUNGER GAMESJENNIFER LAWRENCEJOSH HUTCHERSONkatnissPeetathe hunger games

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP