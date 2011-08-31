Watch: Jennifer Lopez gets funny for fashion

It seems Madonna isn’t the only mother of reinvention. Jennifer Lopez, who kickstarted her foundering career with her judging gig on “American Idol,” has now added fashion designer to her list of talents. Her new collection for Kohl’s, which has largely gotten props from critics for bringing some wearable elegance to affordable fashion, stands out for its neutral palette and forgiving silhouettes. But what’s more fun than a bunch of dresses and work-friendly heel are the commercials she’s shot for Kohl’s. For those who remember her funny, sassy turn in “Out of Sight” with George Clooney, it’s a nice reminder that J-Lo was always too sharp for toothless rom-coms like “The Wedding Planner.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL