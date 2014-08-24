Watch: Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj in ‘Bang Bang’ video

Jessie J takes it to the streets in the high voltage video for “Bang Bang,” the British singer”s hit song featuring Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande.

After the trio performed the song together for the first time on the 2014 MTV VMAs (complete with Minaj”s wardrobe malfunction), the Hannah Lux Davis-directed clip for the energetic tune debuted on MTV.

The clip opens with Grande in her bedroom putting on makeup, Minaj, in leopard print, is climbing into her helicopter, and Jessie J is causing a stir in the streets with her cadre of female dancers like something right out of a Diet Coke commercial.

Just when it looks like the three ladies were never in the same zip code for the video, they come together on the helicopter landing pad to deliver the final third of the song.

It”s a disjointed effort, but at the same time, it captures each singer”s personality: Grande”s sweetness, Minaj”s swagger, and Jessie J”s sexiness.

“Bang Bang” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sits at No. 10 this week.

MTV has an exclusive on the video until Monday night. We'll embed it then, but until then, you can watch it here.

