Watch: Jim Carrey is gay, gay, gay in new ‘Phillip Morris’ red band trailer

#Jim Carrey
10.21.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two years since “I Love You Phillip Morris” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.  While the Luc Besson produced dramedy opened to strong reviews across the globe, American moviegoers were the victim of one bad distribution squabble after another.  Now, with the on a roll Roadside Attractions behind it, “Phillip Morris” is finally hitting theaters this December and you’ll finally be able to catch what could be the performance of Jim Carrey’s career.

To say Carrey goes all out as Steven Russell, a real life con man, who just happens to be “gay, gay, gay, gay, gay,” is an understatement.  When Russell came out to his wife (played by Leslie Mann), he jumped into the gay scene and discovered just how expensive being a single gay man can be (oh, the pressure).  So, one thing led to another and so began a new career path in fraud.  It’s when he was sentenced to jail for his crimes and meets the love of his life, fellow inmate Phillip Morris (a great Ewan McGregor), that his misadventures really began.

For more on the film, you can read my original Sundance post here.  In the meantime, check out this impressive new red band trailer that proves just how commercially viable “Phillip Morris” could be and why Carrey deserves some serious attention in the best actor race (not that he’ll get it).

“I Love You Phillip Morris” opens in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco on Dec. 3.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Awards Campaign with Gregory Ellwood

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Gregory Ellwood and Awards Campaign on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/578/ac_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jim Carrey
TAGSAwards CampaignEWAN MCGREGORI LOVE YOU PHILLIP MORRISJIM CARREYOscars 2011Roadside Attractions

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP