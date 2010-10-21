Watch: Jim Carrey is gay, gay, gay in new ‘Phillip Morris’ red band trailer

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two years since “I Love You Phillip Morris” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. While the Luc Besson produced dramedy opened to strong reviews across the globe, American moviegoers were the victim of one bad distribution squabble after another. Now, with the on a roll Roadside Attractions behind it, “Phillip Morris” is finally hitting theaters this December and you’ll finally be able to catch what could be the performance of Jim Carrey’s career.

To say Carrey goes all out as Steven Russell, a real life con man, who just happens to be “gay, gay, gay, gay, gay,” is an understatement. When Russell came out to his wife (played by Leslie Mann), he jumped into the gay scene and discovered just how expensive being a single gay man can be (oh, the pressure). So, one thing led to another and so began a new career path in fraud. It’s when he was sentenced to jail for his crimes and meets the love of his life, fellow inmate Phillip Morris (a great Ewan McGregor), that his misadventures really began.

For more on the film, you can read my original Sundance post here. In the meantime, check out this impressive new red band trailer that proves just how commercially viable “Phillip Morris” could be and why Carrey deserves some serious attention in the best actor race (not that he’ll get it).

“I Love You Phillip Morris” opens in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco on Dec. 3.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Awards Campaign with Gregory Ellwood Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Gregory Ellwood and Awards Campaign on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/578/ac_alert_newjs.js