Watch: Jimmy Fallon, ‘Glee’ cast, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm tackle Bruce Springsteen

08.30.10 8 years ago

In typical “Glee” fashion, extenuating and implausible circumstances lead a whole cast of characters into song. Atypical of “Glee,” Jimmy Fallon, Randy Jackson, Tina Fey, Betty White, Joel McHale, Tim Gunn, Jon Hamm and more were on board to help out.

A whole crew of TV personalities took part in the opening number for last night’s Emmy Awards, taking on Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” including Hurley (Jorge Garcia) from “Lost” getting a little solo. 

Five of the “Glee” kids pretended that they couldn’t attend the ceremony due to ticket costs, and a musical number ensues. It offered ample opportunity for host Fallon to don typical Boss wear: jeans, a ripped sleeve tee and a bandana in the back pocket.

