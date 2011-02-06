Watch: JJ Abrams summons his inner Spielberg for spectacular ‘Super 8″ Super Bowl spot

Holy cow.
It’s like someone dropped the scale of a 2011 action film right smack dab into the heart of early ’80s Spielburbia, and the result is about a bazillion people who just went, “I think I need to see ‘Super 8.'” Well-played, Paramount.
The thing about “Super 8” is that, being cloaked in the same typical secrecy that surrounds all of the Bad Robot projects precisely because of jerks like me who tend to blurt things out, there’s not much to go by so far in terms of solid information on what we’ll be seeing this summer.
What I have heard from those in the know is that the film is very much a boy’s adventure movie, like “The Goonies” or “E.T.”, a film that’s aimed at a young audience and that’s meant to play broad. I think the youthful feel of the movie surprised some of the people who are working on it in various capacities. Not in a bad way… just in a surprised way.
And now looking at this trailer, what it seems to sell is the wonder of the film, the feeling that these are normal people caught up in something crazy, and in particular, that kid’s-eye point of view seems to be clearly communicated in this, the first real footage we’ve seen from the movie.
Remember… that great early teaser trailer was shot before they even cast the movie. Some of it is cut into this spot, but I’m curious to see if it makes it into the actual movie. What we really get here is a feeling of small-town America being invaded, a marked contrast to the gritty urban feeling of the “Battle Los Angeles” spots that also ran today. Having Spielberg’s name front and center in the spot only cements the fierce Amblin’ nostalgia that this one kicks off in me.
I don’t really recognize the cast, except for Kyle Chandler and one of the Fannings, but I like that. I just want faces… great movie faces who are part of this story. That was one of the things that Spielberg did best when he was younger, and it is part of the appeal of the films like “Jaws” and “Close Encounters.”
I hope this film maintains a curtain of real secrecy right up to the moment it opens, because that could make for one of the summer’s most special experiences in a theater.
“Super 8” opens everywhere June 10, 2011.
I just don’t trust JJ Abrams. Great at concept, but poor at execution.
Awesome.
How you can cut a 30second spot that perfectly is mind blowing. Everything about that screams ET/Goonies/Close Encounters etc.
I am officially excited.
Pretty impressive. Iron Giant meets Close Encounters? I’m in. Here’s hoping he can recapture that wonder and awe of the old Spielberg flicks.
Your comparison is kind of funny considering Iron Giant is essentially Close Encounters meets ET.
I’d like to see Spielberg do Spielberg.
He’s just not making movies for that part of himself anymore. The worst thing that happened to him was setting up Dreamworks SKG. Everything after that seemed so calculated and not from his gut anymore. There must’ve been a ton of pressure for every movie to be huge just to sustain the studio.
That said, I like Minority Report (up until the tacked on ending) and Munich, but I miss the sense of wonder and discovery that ran through his early films.
It will be interesting to see what he does with Tintin. But only if he fixes those ghastly neanderthal character designs, which I guess are Jackson’s doing. HergÃ© is charming, not nightmarish – it’s not hard to figure out.
not so much for me,
jj always has a big mystery, and it’s always disappointing in the end. i need proof of a coherent story before i change my mind. something star trek and MI3 came up short on.
Not sure I agree here, but it may depend on what you mean. Star Trek and MI3 didn’t really have big central mysteries. They didnt give away all their secrets in thier marketing campaigns, if thats what ur referring to.
The James Horner music cue from Cocoon is well used here. Liked the trailer.
If only Abrams had a tenth of Spielberg’s talent.
“I disliked Star Trek intensely. I thought it was terrible. And I think part of my problem is that I feel like the relationship between JJ Abrams’ projects and geek culture is one of relatively unloving repackaging – sort of cynical. I taste contempt in the air. Now I’m not a child – I know that all big scifi projects are suffused with the contempt of big money for its own target audience. But there’s something about [JJ’s projects] that makes me particularly uncomfortable. As compared to somebody like Joss Whedon, who – even when there are misfires – I feel likes me and loves me and is on some cultural level my brother and comrade. And I don’t feel that way about JJ Abrams.” – China Mieville
I adore Mieville’s fiction, but this is ridiculous. Detecting “contempt in the air” is the worst sort of criticism. I’m no Abrams super-fan, but I thoroughly enjoyed Star Trek and I enjoyed it as a film, not as some kind of ill-defined cultural-comrades-in-arms statement.
My favorite spot by far and it worked so well precisely because the premise, the script, the casting, the costuming, the effects house being used, etc. hasn’t been fricasseed on the internet or in other media to this point. All of that AND the spot was assembled with style and a showman’s artistry. This was a smart spot but they would be wise to pull back again until necessary imo.
Yes, it’s true, he’s certainly derivative and uninspired.
Of all the mainstream filmmakers making big-budget Hollywood films, I trust JJ Abrams the most. He’s right now got collaborations with Steven Spielberg, Phil Alden Robinson, and Brad Bird. This trailer swept me right back to my childhood in the 80’s, and it felt like homage – a tribute. Doesn’t feel unoriginal to me, though. Count me in.
So, Drew, if this is the 21st century “Goonies,” you won’t like it, right?
I think that sense of wonder that was so prevelant in Speilberg’s earlier work, is something thats been sorely missing from most movies today.
Amazing trailer. The instant feeling of nostalgia gave me goosebumps. Abrams is turning into one of those directors who still understand the power of awe.
Wait…why do we hate J.J.? This is not a joke, I really don’t understand.
M:I3 was certainly a big step up from the super crap John Woo gave us in M:I2 and Star Trek was the most Fun Trek since VI or maybe even IV (hell, maybe even II). Are people laying the blame for Lost’s lame ass ending on him? I thought he was well removed from the show by that point. I don’t watch Fringe, but it’s got a great reputation right now.
What’s the deal?
Well since you asked… ;)
Hate is a strong word but I am certainly not a fan of his work to date. It seems that everything I see of his I forget as soon as I leave the theatre.
Case in point – MI:3. I didn’t think MI3 was memorable at all. All I really recall from it was that the action scenes were poorly filmed and hard to follow. Too much shakeycam going on. MI:2 was weak in the plot department but JJ’s direction is in no way comparable to John Woo who has had considerable experience in the genre. Perhaps MI:3 had a better story but that’s got nothing to do with direction. Of the three MI:1 is by far my favorite.
As for Star Trek, it didn’t leave much of an impression on me and I *am* a ST fan. I recently watched it again to see if I would like it more after time and to be quite honest I really hate it now. This time I did notice all the JJ’isms like the constant lens flare effect in almost every single shot. WTF is up with that? Such a stupid and pointless gimmick. I know I’m in the minority but I did not like this Trek film at all. It’s not all JJ’s fault but I would rank it near the bottom along with such treasures like ST5. I didn’t identify with the cast and I didn’t care for the whole reboot story. But I digress…
As for his TV work, the only thing I’ve like that he’s been associated with is L O S T. And to be honest his involvement was quite minimal as far as I can tell. Besides being a co-creator and directing the pilot I don’t think he had much involvement. His name was attached to a few episodes in the early seasons but I think Darlton did all the heavy lifting (and also the blame for the disappointing conclusion). Credit where credit is due – the pilot he wrote and directed was very good.
I think JJ’s more involved with Fringe than he was with L O S T. That show is okay but not nearly as good as the shows it resembles like X-Files.
So I don’t hate JJ per se but I’m not a big fan of his work and I am surprised he is as popular as he is.