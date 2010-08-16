Watch: Joaquin Phoenix insists ‘I’m Still Here’ in Casey Affleck’s new doc

It seems that the old saying: “there’s no such thing as bad publicity” is constantly tested in Hollywood. Magnolia Pictures today released the official trailer for “I’M STILL HERE” (all-caps on purpose, btw) the Casey Affleck directed documentary about the “tumultuous year in the life of internationally acclaimed actor Joaquin Phoenix.”

The film, Affleck’s first, follows Phoenix as he announces his retirement from acting in the fall of 2008 (whom many thought was a hoax) and follows him as he pursues a hip hop career. The jury is still out on if this is a “Borat” type mockumentary or something more earnest, or somehow both. If there is any “funny business” it’s certainly not alluded to in the press materials.

Magnolia picked up the film on July 14, a little over a month ago, and plans on releasing it one short month from now on September 10th.

Why the rush? You may ask.

Director Casey Affleck has not one but two sexual harassment lawsuits hanging over his head from two of the very few women who worked on the documentary. Producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdelena Gorka both allege improper behavior on Affleck’s part. Word of the documentary from early viewings describe plenty of “improper behavior” onscreen on Pheonix’s part, but we have yet to see if these behind the scenes legal issues end up eclipsing news of the Doc itself. View the trailer below.

“I”M STILL HERE” opens in theaters September 10, 2010

