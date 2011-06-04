Watch: John C. Reilly at his hilarious best in Sundance comedy ‘Terri’ clip

06.04.11 7 years ago

John C. Reilly has a way of drawing humor out of a wide array of characters, both extremely broad (“Walk Hard,” “Talladega Nights” or his Dr. Steve Brule bits on “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”) and more low-key (like his work with Paul Thomas Anderson or in last year’s droll dramedy “Cyrus”). Most of his work finds him doing a little of both, to great effect.

Reilly stars in the upcoming indie comedy “Terri” as a troubled school counselor who forms a bond with an overweight teen (Jacob Wysocki) who’s having difficulties adjusting to school. Creed Bratton (“The Office”) also stars. Azazel Jacobs (“Momma’s Man”) directed the film.

In this clip, Terri meets Mr. Fitzgerald, who gives a convoluted assessment of high school life in a way that only school counselors can.

“Terri” opens July 1.

Read Daniel Fienberg’s review from Sundance here.

