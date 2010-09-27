Watch: John Legend and the Roots cover Arcade Fire’s ‘Wake Up’

09.27.10 8 years ago

As “Jimmy Fallon’s” house band, The Roots are pretty used to covering all caliber and genres of artists. So it may come as no surprise the band and John Legend were able to pull off a close cover of Arcade Fire’s “Funeral” anthem, “Wake Up.”

The two artists took the stage at Terminal 5 in New York on Thursday (Sept. 23), to promote their collaboration covers album “Wake Up!”. The Win Butler-led track isn’t on the album itself, but considering the title, it makes sense.

Legend took lead vocals and, instead of carrying Butler’s imperfect inflections and wiry short runs, he made the song his own, correcting his pitch and letting the vibrato go on lines like “I guess I’ll just have to adjust.” The clip was shot by Spike Lee.

Furthermore, the performance was part of American Express’ Unstaged concert series, which Arcade Fire kicked off at their own show at Madison Square Garden a month ago. That performance was captured by Terry Gilliam.

“Wake Up!” was released on Sept. 21.

What do you think of the cover? Did John Legend and The Roots do the song justice?

