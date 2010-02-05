Watch: Johnny Depp and Anne Hathaway divulge the secret of ‘Alice in Wonderland’

The next big blockbuster on the horizon looks as though its going to be Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland.” The 3-D adventure has had movie fans salivating since the first teaser trailer and images were released last year and their patience is about to get rewarded. As it gets closer to the film’s March 5 release, Walt Disney Studios is revealing more and more about the new journey to “Wonderland” and their latest featurette confirms a huge story point as well as providing more stunning Burton-esque imagery.

Unbeknownst to many, this is not a reinterpretation of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale. Instead, it’s a completely new story centered on a second journey to Wonderland where Alice (Mia Wasikowska) discovers the Red Queen has taken over the realm and the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) and the White Queen (Anne Hathaway) need Alice’s help in restoring the peace. Both Depp, Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter, who plays the Red Queen, discuss the new storyline as well as introduce Wasikowska as the blue-dressed heroine.

Wasikowska will soon become instantly recognizable to audiences after her work in “Alice” and the upcoming critically acclaimed Sundance drama “The Kids Are All Right.” The 20-year-old Aussie first broke through with a role on HBO’s “In Treatment” and is currently filming Gus Van Sant’s next untitled drama. She’s definitely one to watch.

