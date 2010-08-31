Watch: Johnny Depp, Eddie Vedder, Patti Smith perform together in concert

Eddie Vedder and Johnny Depp are both outspoken activists in the legal causes of The West Memphis Three, so it only makes sense they connected on stage, in song.

The Pearl Jam frontman and actor, on guitar, played a pair of Patti Smith tunes together at a West Memphis Three “Voices for Justice” benefit concert in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday (Aug. 28). It was appropriate, too, that Smith herself joined in the collaboration. The trio performed “Dancing Barefoot” and several of the night’s acts joined them on “People Have the Power.” Videos below.

The newly dubbed supergroup Fistful of Mercy and the Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines also headlined the night.

The West Memphis Three are a trio of men who have been imprisoned for 17 years for the murder of three young boys. Their arrests, trials and convictions were marred by improper procedures, misjudgements and lack of evidence, which have led many to cry for retrials or exoneration. Voices for Justice was created to raise awareness and proceeds for the Three’s legal fund.