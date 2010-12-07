Watch: Johnny Depp gets taken for a ride by Angelina Jolie in ‘The Tourist’

In ‘The Tourist’ Angelina Jolie plays Elise, a dangerous woman who entices Frank, played by Johnny Depp, into her web of deception while on a trip to Venice. In these five clips from the film, the dialog is light and clever and there is a vaguely ‘European’ feel to the filmmaking. This euro sense is heightened by Jolie and Depp’s fake British accents, which come off as slightly silly but generally fun. Paul Bettany takes a break from his supernatural action movies like ‘Priest’ to play the pursuing lawman.
The Tourist opens in theaters Friday December 10th
Um, Depp doesn’t have a British accent…he’s playing an American tourist, and it sounds pretty much like his normal voice.
Johnny depp is a sexgod, I love the scene in what’s eating gilbert grape when he’s getting his grapes eaten ;)
Oh, ikr, he’s sooooo sexy ;)