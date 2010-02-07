Watch: Johnny Depp’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ wins the Super Bowl Movie TV spot war

When all is said and done, don’t be surprised if everyone at the watercooler, er, on facebook is chatting up the new Super Bowl spot for “Alice in Wonderland” on Monday.

Providing more comedic turns with the Chesire Cat and the Queen of Hearts (a big headed Helena Bonham Carter), the preview also gives a glimpse of a fire-dragon battle with Alice (Mia Wasikowska) and more “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”-type goofiness from Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter.

In case you hadn’t heard, “Alice in Wonderland” is more of a sequel than a new interpretation of the Lewis Carroll classic. Burton’s film has Alice returning to Wonderland and discovering the Red Queen has taken over and marshalling the forces of good (?) including the White Queen (Anne Hathaway) to take her down. All in 3-D of course. You can also check out a new featurette about the film below the Super Bowl spot within this story.

You can watch the brand new Super Bowl clip below, but to see a larger version, click here.

