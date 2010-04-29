Watch: Josh Brolin and Megan Fox bring ‘Jonah Hex’ to life

It’s taken long enough, but “Jonah Hex” finally has something of a marketing campaign.  Has it been worth the wait? 

With a looming June 18 release date, the first preview for the Western adventure “Jonah Hex” debuted online today.  Starring Josh Brolin as the disfigured and supernaturally-powered gunslinger, the trailer is a mix of quickly explaining Hex’s origin and setting up his opportunity for revenge against the evil Turnbull (played by a semi-unrecognizable John Malkovich). 

Also along for the fun is Megan Fox as “professional” woman Leila.  If anyone was afraid Fox might try to hide her best assets in more dramatic roles after “Transformers” and “Jennifer’s Body,” you can breathe easier after watching her sexy verbal sparring with Brolin here.

Warner Bros. also released a new poster for the film which is also embedded, along with the new preview, below.

What do you think of the new “Jonah Hex” trailer?  Could it be a surprise summer hit? Share your thoughts below.

“Jonah Hex” opens nationwide on June 18.

