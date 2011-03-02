Watch: Josh Groban, Ben Folds, more help on Sara Bareilles’ ‘Uncharted’

In the future, “Internet Classics” will be taught as an entry-level college class: YouTube history, its various successful styles and flops will be on the syllabus.

Sara Bareilles’ video for “Uncharted” may not be great enough to make the schdeule, but it’s viral, crowd-sourced style certainly will be on there. Only instead of plucking out her most enthusiastic fans (read: unfamous), she’s gone with some big names for the clip.

Josh Groban, Pharrell, Ben Folds, Maroon’s Adam Levine, Tegan and Sara, a very sleepy Jennifer Nettles and others show up to give us a history lesson, eat a banana and flounder around under water. Lip-syncing sensation Keenan Cahill shows how the pros do it. Ryan Tedder appears to remind us how cute he is.

And like Scar-Jo said in “Lost in Translation,” girls have a particular affinity to shooting their feet when it comes to photography (and, apparently, in video): the singer-songwriter herself has artful shots in black and white throughout.

It’s all very dorky, but glad that everyone played teh game. After Groban’s TV theme-song mashup at the Emmys in 2008, he’s continually endeared himself… and will help that meme into that Internet Classic class.

[Video after the jump…]

“Uncharted” is the second single from Bareilles’ “Kaleidescope Heart.”