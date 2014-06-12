Watch: Judy Greer is Always ‘The Best Friend’

Judy Greer knows a thing or two about being a best friend. She played one in “13 Going on 30,” “The Wedding Planner,” “27 Dresses,” and “Love and Other Drugs.” But today we learn that being a best friend in romcoms isn't all its cracked up to be — which isn't that much to begin with.

In this Funny Or Die video, learn how Judy Greer handles her own life when her bestie (Beth Behrs, in this case) runs off to make out with a boring love interest in an airport full of cheering people.