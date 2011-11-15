Watch: Julia Roberts anchors the unintentional nightmare of the ‘Mirror, Mirror’ trailer

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest trailer of them all?
Fair question to ask now with the release of Relativity Media’s first peek at their comic fantasy “Mirror Mirror,” which finds itself in direct conflict with the recently-released first trailer for “Snow White and the Huntsman,” a far more sober-minded take on fairy-tale reality.
Today’s trailer is interesting, especially in light of the idea that distributor Relativity Media is dealing with the morning-after fallout from the release of “Immortals,” their big Greek mythology-as-modern-action-movie that was also directed by Tarsem Singh, who Relativity has bet big on. The idea that they had him direct another fantasy so quickly, even before “Immortals” was in theaters, suggests that Relativity really liked what they saw. I wasn’t able to make it to “Immortals” before it came out, and it’s been a crazy few days since then, so I have no idea how the film came together. I know the overall critical reaction hasn’t been particularly kind, and I’ve certainly had both great (“The Fall”) and not-so-great (“The Cell”) reactions to Tarsem’s previous films, so I can see how a movie by him might be divisive.
If I’m being honest, though, my reaction to the “Mirror Mirror” trailer is a bit of a recoil, and I’m frankly startled by how tone-deaf it seems to be. Whimsy is a hard thing to pull off for anyone, and Tarsem’s never really exhibited any inclination towards it in his previous work. It’s a choice that will distinguish it from the dark and violent world suggested by the “Snow White and the Huntsman” trailer, but I’m not sure who the film is aimed at. When you have jokes as obvious and ham-handed as the ones in this trailer, it feels very lowest common denominator, and whatever you want to say about Tarsem’s films before now, that has not been the phrase I’d used to describe them.
Julia Roberts, like Charlize Theron, gets most of the screen time in this trailer, and it’s obvious that both movies cast their biggest names in the roles of the Evil Queen. Where Theron is trying to play it scary and dark, it looks like Julia Roberts has gone the other direction completely. The entire thing feels like an overt wink, mugging for the camera, self-awareness cranked all the way up, and it’s hard to sit through even two minutes of this. Worse than Roberts, though, is Armie Hammer, who is starting to scare me a little bit. Has it really only been a year since his breakthrough in “The Social Network”? He was terribly miscast in “J. Edgar,” and buried under a deeply creepy make-up job, and he seems sort of awkward and embarrassing in the love potion scene glimpsed here. It’s starting to feel more and more like “The Lone Ranger” is really important to the notion of whether or not he’s going to last as a leading man.
Frankly, I’m confused by this sudden glut of fairy tale films, and when the choices are either “Snow White and the Huntsman” or “Mirror Mirror,” I’m not sure there’s a correct answer. What I do know is that I thought this trailer was a terrible introduction to the movie, and I’d love for you guys to rate it as well.
“Mirror Mirror” arrives in theaters March 16, 2012.
“Snow White and the Huntsman” arrives in theaters June 1, 2012.
I won’t pretend I didn’t laugh in places, but this was not a great trailer. However I’m betting my kids will be all over it when I show them tomorrow morning.
Wow, that was pretty bad. Julia Roberts is the problem. she’s Julia roberts playing julia Roberts in a big dress, and no one really can stand julia roberts in 2011.
This is for kids. Hopefully Snow White and the Huntsman is for adults. This trailer was cringeworthy to my tastes. I’m one of the biggest marks for Tarsem, but I can’t back him up on this one.
Snow White and the Huntsman is defiantly for adults. I watched the trailer for it, it’s completely different from this one.
Snow White and the Huntsman is defiantly for adults. I watched the trailer for it, it’s completely different from this one.
What’s with Julia Robert’s changing accent?
Thought it was fun. It’s aimed pretty clearly at kids. But who the hell is SW&TH supposed to be for? Are LOTR fans really clamoring for an action take on Snow White? I can see the appeal of this fairy tale, even if it does seem a little overly silly.
Clearly, SWATH is aimed @ adults/teens who love dark fantasy. But, Mirror Mirror? Can’t figure out who they’re aiming for? Kids? Adults? Not much for the kids execept colorful costumes and the humor is pretty atrocious. It’s all over the place.
Horrible, incredibly horrible. I agree with DEZBOT, why does Julia have different accents?
Why all the faqiry tale flicks? Blame the $ 1 billion made by Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland”. But really, 3 “Snow White” movies (Disney is doing their own)? Why not just manufacture more “Alice in Wonderland”s?
As I was watching, I didn’t see what the basis of Drew’s hate was. It looks light and dippy and not my cup of tea – give me hot, evil Charlize Theron over self-regarding Julia Roberts any day – but until the last gag (the Scarface one), I didn’t find myself wishing to be dead. As the entry for Earth in THGTTG says, it appears mostly harmless. There are plenty of other movies to see, including a Snow White version, so I’ll just see those instead.
I agree with pretty much everything you say here. The Scarface gag was the only one that made me cringe.
I don’t know I could see baby boomers loving this. Thou I don’t think that generation really goes to the cinema anymore
This isn’t for me, but I can’t say that the other one is either. At least they’re very different takes on the same material.
I swear to Christ, the next time I hear “Say ‘ello to my LEEEEETLE FRIEND…!” used in a movie trailer, I am going to just to pull out a knife in the theater and start randomly stabbing people.
So when did assigning grades to trailers become a thing? Has it been going on for a while, and I’m only now noticing it?
And is it just me, or did the other Snow White movie trailer look a lot more like Tarsem than this? I honestly thought he was making the other one.
Other trailer looked like a whole bunch of derivative nothing, pretty much opposite of Tarsem
Speaking of Armie Hammer, is he starting to remind anyone else of Judge Reinhold? Watching J. Edgar, all I could think of whenever he was on screen was Judge Reinhold. Including the non-makeup scenes. I’m not exactly sure why.
This looks…surprisingly enjoyable, if you ask me. Especially compared to that HUNTSMAN trailer, which just recycled lots of stuff that was previously seen in other movies, into another “dark and gritty” take on something, that shouldn’t be dark & gritty.
Does MIRROR MIRROR look silly? Yes, but like a whole lot of silly fun. (But yeah, HUNTSMAN does have the better evil queen.)
Wow, that was…..horrible looking. The tone looks to be way too childish. And enough with the “say hello to my little friend”! IT’S NOT FUNNY OR CLEVER…it never was! The only positive thing I can say about that trailer is that Lilly Collins looked pretty damn amazing as snow white. Everything else fell flat.
Still, don’t blame Tarsem for that line. Ten to one it was a note from the suits…
I’m so excited to see this movie. It’s gonna be good I just know it.
Thank you, I’m glad I’m not the only one who thinks that!!!! I know lots of ppl don’t like the trailer but it’s totally going to be fun and beautifully shot and funny. Sometimes, that’s what you need in a movie!
i like this direction for Julia Roberts. Let’s see more villainous Julia!
Let’s see more villainous Julia! I like this new side to her.
No. This looks amazing. It’s just that it’s the first time Tarsem’s done “silly” with well known actors, that’s why it feels kind of strange. He did similar stuff to this with the Bandit’s crew in The Fall, but that was an international cast and nobody had seen Lee Pace in anything at that point (well, nothing in which he wasn’t wearing a pair of rubber tits…). This is going to be wonderful. Also, cudos to Tarsem for having the balls to use little people! I’m sure that it freaked a lot of suits out, but I’ll put real money that it’ll be the best part of the movie.
I agree with the whole “who’s this thing for anyway?” question, and I hated pretty much everything dwarf-related, and also Julia’s accent, but I liked the look of it and was mildly delighted by Jules. It reminded me of Golden Compass more than anything else.
I don’t think it’s a movie I’d love, though. I found myself getting kind of pissed, i think because I know there’s no way it’s going to be a really authentic fairy tale that I can buy into. SW&TH definitely hooked me a lot harder.
I think Mirror Mirror looks hilarious! I love Julia Roberts and I think Lily Collins was great in The Blind Side. Can’t wait to see this movie in theaters!
I couldn’t agree more. You know Roberts and Lane are going to play brilliantly off each other.
Dear God.
Roberts is excellent in roles that suit her and terrible in ones that don’t. This appears to be the bookend to Closer.
My vote is for Snow White: A Tale of Terror. Julia ain’t got nothin’ on Sigourney, that’s for sure!
Julia Roberts is going to be awesome as the Evil Queen. She’s such a good actress!
Definitely seeing this with my boyfriend! Can’t wait to see Lily Collins in action!!
I loveeee Armie Hammer! So good in Social Network and now he’s going to be so good in this.
Tareem Singh makes awesome movies. Immortals was amazing and this will be too.
Cinema Blend actually went out and created an article calling you a sock-puppet.