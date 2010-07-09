Watch: Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo are happy ‘The Kids Are All Right’

One of the most popular films out of the Sundance Film Festival was Lisa Cholodenko’s “The Kids Are All Right.” Screening out of competition, the dramedy found a fierce bidding war with Focus Features picking up domestic rights and smartly deciding to release it in the summer when it can gain momentum and attract more attention as an alternative to the summer blockbusters. Critics haven’t abandoned “Kids” since Park City with raves coming from the New York Times, the LA Times, the Wall Street Journal and many other major outlets. The film is opening in limited release today, but should quickly expand across the country in the coming weeks.

This pundit has been a fan of “Kids” since attending the world premiere at Sundance and was thrilled to have the chance to sit down and talk with two of the film’s stars, Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo.

Moore is one of cinema’s great actresses who could find herself with her fifth Oscar nomination as the hippy-lite mom Jules who is getting antsy in her relationship with longtime partner Nic (Annette Bening). The “Boogie Nights” star stuck by the project for years as director and co-writer Cholodenko had fits and starts in bringing financing and the right cast together. We discussed her passion for projects like “Kids” and whether she knows a film is going to be turn out well when she’s shooting it. Her answer on the latter was markedly different than her co-star Ruffalo (and she was genuinely surprised when I told her that).

Ruffalo, on the other hand, was in the best mood this writer has ever seen him in. Having talked to the “Zodiac” and “Shutter Island” star on numerous occasions, Ruffalo has at times seem disinterested or aloof when talking about his films. That was not the case with “Kids” and clearly seems to be because of just how proud he is of the project.

“The Kids Are All Right” is hands down one of the best pictures of the year and should make the short list of films you must see this summer.

