Watch: Justin Bieber goes 3-D in the ‘Never Say Never’ trailer

10.26.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

The moment is here.  The first trailer for Justin Bieber’s cinematic debut.  The Biebster isn’t performing in a dramatic role this time around, but his fans will get their fill in the new 3-D concert film “Justin Bieber Never Say Never.”  

Directed by “Step Up 3-D’s” John Chu, the new performance flick compiled from Bieber’s current tour will hit theaters Feb. 11, 2011.  Check out the trailer and film’s new poster, both of which are embedded in this page.

