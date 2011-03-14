Watch: Justin Bieber and Rascal Flatt’s new video for ‘That Should Be Me’

Is Justin Bieber headed for the country? The Bieb and Rascal Flatts” video for “That Should Be Me,” just surfaced and went straight to No. 1 on iTunes. Bieber’s label has cracked down on the video, so we’ve found one version that we could link to, but expect it to disappear shortly. Watch it here.

It”s a performance clip taped against a white background with some behind-the-scenes footage.See Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary Levox get rubbed down with a lint roller! See the director looking through the monitor! See

For the Beliebers, there are some isolated shots of JB doing his thing, so if Rascal Flatts are just getting in your way, you can isolate on those solo shots. You can also get a really good look at Bieber”s new haircut.

Rascal Flatts are having a nice resurgence at country radio right now, so this is a good fit. Plus, Bieber”s and LeVox”s voices create some nice harmony on an otherwise mundane song.

“That Should Be Me” originally appeared on Bieber’s “My World 2.0.” The version with Rascal Flatts is from his “Never Say Never” remix album, which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1. The album also features remakes of Bieber tunes with such guests as Jaden Smith, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Chris Brown and Kayne West’s remix of “Runaway Love.”