UPDATED Watch: Justin Bieber previews ‘Mistletoe’ video. Where’s Selena?

UPDATE (11:23 PM): MTV has announced that Justin will sit down for a 30-minute interview with the network directly following the “Mistletoe” video premiere. Fans can submit text or video questions via Twitter using the hashtag #AskBieber.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Where’s Selena Gomez? Justin Bieber snuggles with another brown-haired cutie in this sneak peak at the video for “Mistletoe,” the lead single from the Bieb’s holiday album, “Under the Mistletoe,” which drops Nov. 1.

Get your sprig of mistletoe ready to pounce on your Beiber-equivalent: the full video drops on Oct. 18.

Bieber debuted the island-beat inflected “Mistletoe” In concert in Brazil last week. The song immediately brought to mind Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours.” “Under the Mistletoe” also includes collaborations with Mariah Carey, Usher, The Band Perry, Busta Rhymes, and Boys II Men, but no Gomez….doesn’t he know that’s how rumors get started?