UPDATED Watch: Justin Bieber previews ‘Mistletoe’ video. Where’s Selena?

#Mariah Carey #Busta Rhymes #Justin Bieber
10.13.11 7 years ago

UPDATE (11:23 PM): MTV has announced that Justin will sit down for a 30-minute interview with the network directly following the “Mistletoe” video premiere. Fans can submit text or video questions via Twitter using the hashtag #AskBieber.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Where’s Selena Gomez? Justin Bieber snuggles with another brown-haired cutie in this sneak peak at the video for “Mistletoe,” the lead single from the Bieb’s holiday album, “Under the Mistletoe,” which drops Nov. 1.

[More after the jump…]

Get your sprig of mistletoe ready to pounce on your Beiber-equivalent: the full video drops on Oct. 18.

Bieber debuted the island-beat inflected “Mistletoe” In concert in Brazil last week. The song immediately brought to mind Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours.”  “Under the Mistletoe” also includes collaborations with Mariah Carey, Usher, The Band Perry, Busta Rhymes, and Boys II Men, but no Gomez….doesn’t he know that’s how rumors get started? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey#Busta Rhymes#Justin Bieber
TAGSBoys II MenBusta RhymesJASON MRAZJustin BieberMARIAH CAREYMISTLETOESELENA GOMEZthe band perryunder the mistletoe

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP