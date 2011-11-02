Watch: Justin Bieber raps over Kanye West and Jay-Z’s ‘Otis’

It was almost inevitable: here is Justin Bieber rapping over “Otis,” the hit from Kanye West and Jay-Z’s collaborative “Watch the Throne.”

Power 106 in Los Angeles nabbed the 17-year-old pop star for a few and posted the video today (Nov. 2) of his verse. No, it’s not a “freestyle,” but it is the fedora-wearing singer rapping nonetheless. He’s dripping honeys, FYI.

Bieber is promoting his new “Under the Mistletoe” holiday album this week; it dropped yesterday, and is featured in HitFix’s new Christmas album roundup.

Bieber has told press before that he admires Justin Timberlake: is this another step toward that sort of career, or away?