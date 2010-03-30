Watch: Justin Bieber’s new video for ‘Never Let You Go’

AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Hear that? That”s the sound of little girls” hearts beating as they watching Justin Bieber”s new video for “Never Let You Go.” Hear that other sound? That”s the sound of the same girls collectively stabbing pins into their voodoo doll of Paige Hurd, who plays his love interest in the clip.

The mid-tempo ballad is one of the weakest tracks musically on “My World 2.0,” which is sure to come in at No. 1this week. However. lyrically it says everything his tween audience wants to hear like the following: “It”s like an angel came down and took me Heaven/because when I stare in your eyes, it couldn”t be better.” Swoon!!!

The video, directed by Colin Tilley, features Bieber-and lots and lots of him-pledging his love and fidelity to Hurd, whose basic job is to look adoringly at him and try not to be taller than him (the much more difficult of the two tasks), as they hang out at some deserted cavernous structure by a beach. They hold hands, slow dance, but he breaks away after teasingly appearing as if he”s going to kiss her. It”s super sweet, just as it should be.