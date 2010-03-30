Watch: Justin Bieber’s new video for ‘Never Let You Go’

#Justin Bieber
03.30.10 8 years ago

AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Hear that? That”s the sound of little girls” hearts beating as they watching Justin Bieber”s new video for “Never Let You Go.” Hear that other sound? That”s the sound of the same girls collectively stabbing pins into their voodoo doll of Paige Hurd, who plays his love interest in the clip.

The mid-tempo ballad is one of the weakest tracks musically on “My World 2.0,” which is sure to come in at No. 1this week. However. lyrically it says everything his tween audience wants to hear like the following: “It”s like an angel came down and took me Heaven/because when I stare in your eyes, it couldn”t be better.” Swoon!!!

The video, directed by Colin Tilley, features Bieber-and lots and lots of him-pledging his love and fidelity to Hurd, whose basic job is to look adoringly at him and try not to be taller than him (the much more difficult of the two tasks), as they hang out at some deserted cavernous structure by a beach. They hold hands, slow dance, but he breaks away after teasingly appearing as if he”s going to kiss her. It”s super sweet, just as it should be.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSColin TilleyJustin BieberMy world 20never let you goPaige Hurd

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP