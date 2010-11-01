Watch: Justin Bieber’s new clip for ‘Never Say Never’

Justin Bieber shows off his sporty side on this video from “Never Say Never,” which premiered during the World Series Saturday night–hence the Rangers and Giants footage. We also like how Bieber is wearing merch from both team. We spot a future politician.
The acoustic tune will be featured on Bieber”s “Unplugged Acoustic” set, out Nov. 23. The original of the song was featured on the “Karate Kid” soundtrack. “Unplugged” includes nine acoustic versions from “My World” and “My World 2.0,” as well as a new song, “Pray.”
What do you think of Sporty B?
