Watch: Kanye West elaborates on his god complex in ‘Power’ music video

#Kanye West
08.06.10 8 years ago

Kanye West put on a crown for “Jesus Walks,” so it was only a matter of time before he ascended into heaven.

In a “moving painting” clip directed by artist Marco Brambilla, the rapper is surrounded by various half-clothed lady-seraphim, who frame his stance in the clouds. The women coil around each other, blow horns, fling satin. Toward the end, a man and woman lunge at each other with sword over West’s head. It’s all a little weird, a little funny, and under two minutes long. 

“Power” comes in advance of West’s new as-yet-untitled album, previously dubbed “Good Ass Job.”

As previously reported, this comes a week after the hip-hop icon made the rounds at various social networks, rapping a capella, as well as his entrance to the world of Twitter. He’s up to 208 Tweets so far, nearly a half million followers, and is following just one random person, who has since bowed out of the Twitter game due to overexposure to the elements.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestMARCO BRAMBILLApower

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP