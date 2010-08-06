Watch: Kanye West elaborates on his god complex in ‘Power’ music video

Kanye West put on a crown for “Jesus Walks,” so it was only a matter of time before he ascended into heaven.

In a “moving painting” clip directed by artist Marco Brambilla, the rapper is surrounded by various half-clothed lady-seraphim, who frame his stance in the clouds. The women coil around each other, blow horns, fling satin. Toward the end, a man and woman lunge at each other with sword over West’s head. It’s all a little weird, a little funny, and under two minutes long.

“Power” comes in advance of West’s new as-yet-untitled album, previously dubbed “Good Ass Job.”

As previously reported, this comes a week after the hip-hop icon made the rounds at various social networks, rapping a capella, as well as his entrance to the world of Twitter. He’s up to 208 Tweets so far, nearly a half million followers, and is following just one random person, who has since bowed out of the Twitter game due to overexposure to the elements.