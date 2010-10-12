Watch: Kanye West, McLovin cameo in Kid Cudi’s rocker ‘Erase Me’

As busy as he is , Kanye West took out some time this year to shoot a cameo with his protégé Kid Cudi in the vid for the latter’s track “Erase Me.”

Shot by Jason Goldwatch — who’s helmed for Linkin Park, Jay-Z, Ludacris and other Cudi clips — the video takes the viewer backstage and on the tour bus with Cudi and his crew, who blab out silly things in British accents. Cudder dons the bell bottoms and big hair as Jimi Hendrix, while sidekick McLovin Christopher Mintz-Plasse spouts wisdom and truth from underneath a blonde wig. They drink, shenanigans ensue.

The only women to appear, of course, are model-ly groupies and a Rolling Stone music journalist (why do women rock writers on film always ask bad interview questions?). Kanye shows up for a verse with a crown of gold instead of thorns (as he’s prone to, lately); he uses some clever word play involving the word “diarrhea.”

[More after the jump…]

While Kid Cudi is better known as a hip-hop artist, he abandons of that for this track — despite the poop joke, it’s certainly a more believable and better rock crossover than another certain artist’s attempt this year.

“Erase Me” is a sad song, when you think of it, and it’s sure to enhance Cudi’s forthcoming full-length, “Man on the Moon 2: The Legend of Mr. Rager,” out Nov. 9.