Watch: Kanye West performs at Twitter headquarters

07.29.10 8 years ago

The same day that rapper Kanye West joins Twitter, he makes a pit stop at the tech co.’s headquarters.

Yesterday (and the day before), the rapper made our headlines for putting on a little lunch room a capella performance for the folks over at Facebook. Yesterday, in between Tweets via his newly christened account, West went to Twitter’s Silicon Valley corporate office.

Sadly, the audio on this puppy can’t compete with the videos posted yesterday, but he at least tackled a new tune.

In this case, two make a trend and, unless West shows up to another tech HQ in the buff, we’ll just call this a tour kick-off and keep our eyes out for when more solid promotional material from West becomes available. So far, there’s just “Power,” the prospect of the new set dropping in September and an album title change: as previously reported, the set will no longer be dubbed “Good Ass Job.” Which is a good ass move.

Today in Twitter land, West has been extolling the virtues of classical music and Leonard Bernstein. And, no, he’s still not following anybody on Twitter. Should he pull a Conan?

