Watch: Kanye West’s interview on ‘Today’ with Matt Lauer

This morning, NBC aired its episode of “Today” featuring an interview with Kanye West by Matt Lauer, which helps to explain the rapper’s rant published on his Twitter account earlier this week.

West was invited onto the show to respond to “Today’s” interview with former George W. Bush, who revealed in an interview that he was deeply hurt by West’s comments during the Hurricane Katrina emergency that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Bush was on the show to promote his new memoir “Decision Points.”

West apologized for his comments, noting that they were fueled by emotions and not by the facts. He also said that “I empathize with the idea of being pegged as a racist,” pointing to his snafu on the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards during which he stole the mic from Taylor Swift during her award acceptance speech in order to tout Beyonce.

The controversy in the “Today” airing came from the producers’ choice to run the MTV clip underneath West as he was being interviewed, a fairly normal practice in TV that, regardless, set West off.

“Please don’t let that happen, it’s like ridiculous,” Kanye told Lauer and the producers to the side. “Yo, how am I supposed to talk if you’re gonna run this thing in the middle while I’m talking? I can hear it when I’m trying to talk.”

West also didn’t appreciate Lauer running the clip of Bush’s interview for him in order to get a reaction on the spot.

On Monday, after the interview was taped, West took to Tweeting:

Before I take off let me tell you how they did me at the Today show. I went up there to express how I was empathetic to Bush because I labeled him a racist and years later I got labeled as a racist. While I was trying to give the interview they started playing the “MTV” under me with audio!!!!!!! I don’t mess with Matt Lauer or the Today Show … and that’s a very nice way for me to put it! HE TRIED TO FORCE MY ANSWERS. IT WAS VERY BRUTAL AND I CAME THERE WITH ONLY POSITIVE INTENT. I feel very alone very used very tortured very forced very misunderstood very hollow very very misused. I can’t be everybody’s hero and villain savior and sinner Christian and anti Christ! Everything sounds like noise!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! EVERYTHING SOUNDS LIKE NOISE!!!!!!! I don’t trust anyone! He played clips of Bush and asked me to look at his face while I was trying to talk to him. I wish Michael Jackson had twitter!!!!!! This is rock and roll life my people… you can’t stop the truth you can’t stop the music and I have to be strong or “they” win!!!!

He also concluded that he is done with “the media.”

Bush has since said he “appreciates” West’s apology.

West has a new album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” out on Nov. 22.

The clip from “Today” is below: