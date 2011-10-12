Top 5 reasons why ‘One for the Money’ won’t save Katherine Heigl’s career

“Grey’s Anatomy” was a surprise hit when it premiered as a mid-season replacement on ABC in 2005, rocketing its main cast members to stardom (or, at least in Patrick Dempsey’s case, rejuvenating their careers). The one who made out the biggest was 26-year-old Katherine Heigl, the former child actress previously best known for her role on the WB (later UPN ) series “Roswell”.
From its first blockbuster season, Heigl seemed the member of the cast most primed for bigger things – not only was she young, blonde and beautiful, but she could also actually act. With a lingerie-model sex appeal to attract straight men and a gift for conveying sweetness and vulnerability making her just “relatable” enough to pull in women, the actress seemed destined for movie stardom.
And in the early going at least, everything went exactly according to plan. In the summer of 2007 Heigl became an instant silver-screen A-lister following her well-received role in the Judd Apatow comedy “Knocked Up”, which ultimately grossed over $100 million Stateside and garnered an overflowing amount of critical praise.
The following year brought an even bigger win for the actress when “27 Dresses”, her first starring vehicle as an adult, grossed over $160 million worldwide on a $30 milllion budget – over half that total coming from overseas receipts. In other words, she was a movie star who possessed both “hometown” and global appeal – a rare Hollywood commodity. 2009’s “The Ugly Truth” proved an even bigger success, grossing over $200 million worldwide and cementing Heigl’s bankability as a major romantic-comedy lead in the vein of forebears like Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock and Meg Ryan.
Unfortunately, Heigl’s string of good luck at the box-office didn’t last long. Things got wobbly the following year, when her next film “Killers” proved an out-and-out flop, even with the star appeal of co-lead Ashton Kutcher to help bolster sales. Many in the press pointed to the actress’ increasingly negative public persona, which had continued to worsen following her earlier public disses of both “Knocked Up” (she called the script “sexist”) and the writers of “Grey’s Anatomy”, who she blamed as being the reason behind her refusal to submit her name for Emmy consideration in 2008.
Later in 2010, “Life or Something Like It” co-starring Josh Duhamel performed marginally better than “Killers” (it was also made on a relatively modest $38 million budget) but failed to turn out the audiences Heigl had commanded with her first two starring efforts. In short, the plan was falling apart.
Sadly, said plan doesn’t look likely to fall back into place with the release of Heigl’s next film, another rom-com entitled “One for the Money” that’s due to hit theaters next January. You want reasons? I’ve got five.
1. The premise is far too evocative of “The Bounty Hunter”
“One for the Money” stars Heigl as a down-on-her-luck New Jersey divorcee who is forced to take a job as bail bondswoman to make ends meet. Complications arise when one of the criminals she’s tasked with bringing in turns out to be an ex-lover. Sound familiar?
To be fair, “One for the Money” is based on a novel that was published way back in 1994, and unlike Aniston in “The Bounty Hunter”, Heigl’s character is the one doing the pursuing rather than the one being pursued. And yet I can’t help but feel like this is a “been-there-done-that” kind of situation. “The Bounty Hunter”, after all, is less than two years old, and while the “One for the Money” trailer admittedly takes a bit of a different approach (it makes only a passing reference to the previous relationship between the two leads whereas ads for “The Bounty Hunter”‘ made it the primary focus), particularly in the last half there’s a strong sense of deja vu.
2. A lot of people still don’t like her
Unfortunately, Heigl’s public image still seems to be dogged by her past PR flubs. Sure, it’s unfair – like it or not, female celebs are still expected to hold back their opinions while their male counterparts can get away with murder and still go on to have successful careers – but that’s unfortunately the society we find ourselves in, meaning a lot of people who otherwise might have actually paid to see “One for the Money” won’t show up for the very reason that Heigl is in it. She simply doesn’t have the reputation of stars like Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan and Sandra Bullock, who were so successful as rom-com heroines because most people actually liked them.
3. Jason O’Mara is like Gerard Butler without the name recognition
When Heigl co-starred opposite Butler in “The Ugly Truth”, he was already an A-lister thanks to his leading role in Zack Snyder’s blockbuster 2007 action film “300”. And while Jason O’Mara is well-known his TV work (he currently stars on Fox’s “Terra Nova”), he’s far from a movie star. In other words, whoever shows up for “Money” is most likely going to show up for Heigl, and I’m not sure she has enough fans left to make the film a hit.
4. Audiences won’t buy her as a downtrodden, unemployed Jersey-ite
Heigl’s two biggest hits had her starring as driven career women, but in “One for the Money” she’s an “unemployed and newly-divorced” former lingerie saleswoman from New Jersey. And this is where the actress’ PR problems come back into play. Because she’s seen by many as a stuck-up, entitled whiner; having her portray an “everywoman” of little means probably won’t do much but inspire eye-rolls among those already inclined to dislike her.
5. The trailer is kinda “meh”
Obviously we won’t know for sure whether the movie is any good or not until we can see it for ourselves, but the rather generic (if fitfully amusing) trailer doesn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence, and movies like “One for the Money” tend to live and die on their ad campaigns. If Heigl were still in the public’s overall good graces this might not matter as much, but her star is clearly on the wane – and I doubt that “Money” can turn that around.
Trailer:
“One for the Money” hits theaters on January 27, 2012
Her career is doing very nicely. What the main problem tends to be is the idiotic articles and press she gets like this. In fact considering the flak she gets her box office performance is nothing short of a miracle.
I couldn’t agree more.
I could. I could agree way more. Except I don’t because Heigl sucks.
I can’t tell if “One for the Money” is the name of the movie or Heigl’s motivation for starring in it. Since “Knocked Up” she’s been in an unbroken chain of terrible movies that demonstrate fairly clearly that she doesn’t care about quality. I’d still say that Jennifer Aniston is a stronger indicator of awfulness, but give Heigl a year or two and she’ll catch up. Here’s hoping you’re right about her career prospects going forward.
Well Jennifer Aniston has Office Space, The Good Girl, & Horrible Bosses to Heigl’s Knocked Up. So Aniston wins in the “how many decent movies have I made out of the plethora of shitty and tasteless crap that I seem to be consistently starring in” category!
I’ll grant you that Office Space was excellent, but it came out so long ago and hers was a supporting role. As to the other films you mentioned, I’ve not seen them, so I can’t speak to their quality.
I would recommend The Good Girl… the first (and only) time I’ve thought of Aniston as a pretty great actress (Friends never did it for me).
Since women’s roles in Hollywood are already limited, it’s just stupid for people to blame the actresses’ themselves for limited roles and the lack of quality in them. And, implying they are just doing it for money is pure misogyny. It appears Hollywood, web sites and some who post questions have something in common.
Please don’t throw around accusations of misogyny. I would just as readily accuse actors like Nicholas Cage (recently) or Ashton Kutcher of being in it for the money given their astoundingly awful bodies of work. Granted, women may not have the same opportunities as men in Hollywood, but I guarantee that given Miss Heigl’s level of fame, she could have tried something more adventurous than her terrible collection of rom-coms. And I know I’m responding three days after the fact, so you’ll probably never see this, but your post so irritated me that I had to respond if only for my own gratification. Having a problem with one woman does not make someone a mysoginist.
Lucky for you I did check the site again. One of the points of my post was to give you a little taste of your own medicine. If you can throw out unproven, wild accusations and judgments, so can I. Thanks for taking the bait and making my point. Doesn’t feel good does it?
Hmmm, a person makes terrible movie after terrible movie, so it’s a wild accusation that she doesn’t care about quality? I’m sorry that you seem to have a problem with people expressing opinions that you don’t share, but the solution isn’t to throw random accusations at them. Do you see what I did there? I didn’t call you a racist or an anti-semite because you haven’t given me cause to think you are either of those things. No, what I did was respond directly to what you said. That’s how intelligent people argue. I hope if you decide to grace me with another of your delightfully smug responses you can resist the urge to call me any other names. Best wishes.
I can’t believe u would say that.. If you dislike her that much why read an article about her andone more thing.. I hope God comes into your life bc it seems like you have really bad thoughts
Man, you’re one seriously messed up dumbs troll…
I hope YOU die, you turd.
I think she should try starring in a big name action movie, but one with a more dramatic tone (think Dark Knight)… something like that could boost her career
Yeah I don’t think that’s going to happen. She has yet to prove she’s a versatile enough actress to make that giant leap from a (horrible) rom-coms to serious films. Her best bet is to go the indie route where she is more likely to be cast in an up and coming director/low budget film and possibly reinvigorate her career.
She can try all she wants but no serious director will hire her. No one takes Katherine Heigl seriously and she’s seen as a one-trick pony because she plays variations of the same character in the same type of movies (generic, cliché rom-coms) – the uptight bitch who falls in love and loosens up as a result. Christopher Nolan doesn’t want Katherine Heigl in his movies. He wants accomplished, talented actresses who have proven that they can carry a dramatic role like Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Maggie Gyllenhaal and so on.
The fact that Lionsgate took this movie off its summer release schedule and moved it to January just about says it all. From the trailer it looks like the same crap we’ve seen in numerous other movies already and Heigl can’t even keep a Jersey accent throughout it.
If anything, Heigl should look into starring in a small indie drama to acquire some credibility in the drama field. But I think when it comes to Heigl she isn’t interested in becoming a better actress and showing range. She’s only interested in fluff and doing whatever movie she’ll get the biggest paycheck from.
Anne Hathaway………
Anne Hathaway has a ton of bombs. and to put her in the same sentence as Marion Cotillard….really?????
Anne Hathaway is an Oscar nominated actress, who quite frankly deserved the Oscar nomination (unlike some other so-so actors). She was terrific in Rachel Getting Married. Try imagining Heigl in ANYTHING remotely similar? Yeah, not going to happen. I’m not a huge Hathaway fan and she certainly doesn’t have the box office appeal/lucky streak/puzzling concoction that Heigl may have, but she is far better and more respected actress any day of the week. Also, Marion Cotillard has yet to lead a film in America. Hathaway has, and has certainly bombed but we don’t know Cotillard’s staying power until she is actually headlining a film. Don’t get me wrong, I am a huge fan of Cotillard but she’s royalty in France, but is still making a name for herself in America.
In response to Samantha: it’s not that no serious director will hire her, it’s that she stubbornly refuses to do anything good. I, for one, would’ve loved to see her do a Scorsese movie, or better yet, a Woody Allen movie. But Heigl doesn’t want to do those movies-she’d rather do crap like “Killers” or “The Ugly Truth” or any of the other crap she’s done since “Knocked Up”. Heigl is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses out there, and I’m pretty sure Chris Nolan would cast her in a movie if only she wanted to do it, but she doesn’t, and it’s because of that that her film career is going down the toilet.
One for the Money is actually based on the first book in the highly successful Stephanie Plum series by Janet Evanovich. With 17 titles in the series to date – the books already have a pretty substantial fan base who will probably show up for the movie regardless of who is in it. This also leaves the possibility for sequels as well should the first film meet or exceed expectations. Ms. Heigl may have just made a very smart career move.
No, Lionsgate made a dumb move hiring Katherine for the role of Stephanie Plum. If they had gotten another actress (one who is actually likable) for the role of Stephanie Plum maybe they would have had a franchise on their hands. But instead they got Katherine and will only get one movie out of this (and a bad one at that).
DF is right on,I’m a HUGE Stephanie Plum fan and unfortunatly I think Sherri Shepard was the only person that was cast correctly. I was looking froward to the movie until I saw the trailer.
Even as a guy I actually kinda like the Stephanie Plum novels and I really love Katherine Heigl (yeah, I said that) — but somehow I don’t think she is right for the role…
Other than that I don’t really think that her career needs any saving, she is doing alright even if some people don’t like her and/or her movies…
Also if you think that “One for the Money” is just ‘another rom-com’ you obviously have no idea what a successful book franchise Janet Evanovich has started with that first of now 17 novels…!
Everyone knows a January release dates means the studio has no faith in the film. This will be another bomb for Heigl, and another nail in the coffin containing her career.
“Life or Something Like it” was surprisingly poignant. I tend to like, just not how she’s stuck in rom-com land.
“Life or Something Like It”? Don’t you mean “Life as We Know It”?
Her film with Josh Duhamel was “Life as We Know It”, not “Life or Something Like It”.
I think you r discounting how popular the book series is. Literally every woman I know read the books and loved them, so there is a huge built in base that isn’t affected by heigl.
The 2010 movie with Duhamel was “Life as We know It”. The other film was Angelina Jolie and Edward Burns…horrible movie. I’m not a fan of Heigl in real ife but I do enjoy her characters- most of the time.
She hasnt had a single bomb. Even Killers which was pretty bad turned a profit. All of her other movies have made between 3 and 8 times their budget. That is why she is getting the big bucks. She needs to move out of the rom com genre though. Her best work is actually dramatic. She won an Emmy for Grey’s Anatomy and two Golden Globe nods and did some fantastic work. She has the chops just needs to make better choices.
I agree that she just isn’t that big of a star anymore. While it is partly because of her attitude, she hasn’t made a good film in years. Plus she’s stuck in rom-com land. I think it would boost her career if she for once did a dramatic movie.
One point to make – Heigl’s reputation doesn’t have a damn thing to do with being female. If she was outspoken about politics, or a pet cause, or something, more power to her. However, the stupid things she says seem to be entirely about slagging off the people she works with. The people who made her a star. I don’t care if you’re male or female, that’s low class, and Heigl’s attitude and comments have repeatedly exposed her lack of humility (which alone wouldn’t bother me, either) but also her inability to respect the people who helped her get where she is.
I’m ready for her to be a pop-culture footnote, it’s overdue.
How do you know that she has an inability to respect other people? Are you basing this entirely on some of things she said that was taken out of context by the media?
People really need to get over Heigl. She was totally right in refusing an Emmy nomination for Grey’s Anatomy, everyone knew that that show had gone down the toilet (although it has made a comeback to form since then), and as for the comments about “Knocked Up”-so what? That was an overrated movie anyway (though certainly a million times better than the crap Heigl has made since then). Besides, Heigl has since apologized for those remarks, but it looks like the haters don’t care. They still want to crucify her. And for what? She’s never been arrested for anything, hasn’t gone to rehab, hasn’t OD’d, hasn’t thrown temper tantrums when working, hasn’t gotten in barfights or anything like that, yet she still gets shit thrown at her-just for having an opinion! Please, people-GET OVER IT ALREADY!
I will watch it because I am a HUGE fan of the books. But I think someone like Sandra Bullock would have been better for the role of Stephanie Plumm. Super excited to see how they ruined another book I love though.
Frankly, I think she was right about both “flubs” and that people who dislike her are completely unreasonable.
That said, the biggest reason this film won’t resurrect her career is because Katherine Heigl isn’t a comedic actress. She’s much better at drama. She needs to be more thoughtful about the films she’s choosing and care less about the fact that she’s being punished for having opinions.
Katherine Heigl makes the same movie over and over and over – that’s why her success is limited. How many times do audiences want to watch the same woman playing the same character in the same movie plot?
well they did it for Julia Roberts for fifteen years…
Wow, and now that’s a terrible crime? Actors playing to their strength’s? What’s wrong with that? That’s been going on since acting began. Actions stars like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger; Horror film stars; Comedy stars; all have done the same roles, in the same kinds of films for as long as Hollywood has existed. No problem. All of a sudden Heigl and females actors are doing it, and it’s now a crime. No. Heigl’s problems stem from the fact she’s a woman, and was nescient enough–and actually had the nerve, to speak her mind–a freedom that male actors have–only to discover that it’s a boys club and women aren’t allowed. How many bad-boy actors have gotten away with misbehaving a thousand times worst, and over night are forgiven and it’s forgotten? More than a year ago, Christian Bale, let loose a fury of shouting, angry, hateful and terrible language to someone on the set of a movie he was in. It was taped and all over the web and news. Already forgotten. Heigl says a movie was A LITTLE sexist (which it was), but in the same article says working on the film was an enjoyable experience, and what do people remember? The slightly negative comment, and they’re STILL holding it against her. Please. It’s the double standard that pisses me off the most.
Heigls’ movies continue to make money. She’s an A list actress, though the haters try and deny it. I know they have continued to try and label her a David Caruso, but have failed. Her film career has been WAY more successful than his. Also, when One For The Money was pushed back to January, all the haters came out again and claimed the movie was so bad, it was going straight to video. Oops, wrong again. She has survived the attempts to destroy her because though she has never been a great thespian, she does fall into the category of charismatic actress which, Hollywood has produced for over a century. At least give the lady that much.
The movie will bomb because her jersey accent sounds forced, she is too bright and polished and Joe Morelli isn’t cute and is too old for her…too bad because it is a good book series and I would have liked to see other movies from it
In reference to your second reason, I disagree with the double standard premise. There is a double standard in Hollywood, but it has nothing to do with Katherine Heigl. She bit the hand that fed her, not once but twice. Knocked Up elevated her from a tv star to a movie star, and she trashed the writer/director. Then, she did it again with the writers from Grey’s. She is quite simply, not likeable.
let’s hope the script writers didn’t change the story line to much. The book was great.
.. Well- I thought C.Eggertsen’s ‘5 top reasons’ sounded plausible. But then the trailer made me smile. Ms Heigl lets a bit of “I’m laughing at myself” through- That’ll get me to watch a couple of otherwise formulaic, escapist hours-
She’s right. Knocked Up was sexist. And as far as Grey’s Anatomy is concerned, she basically felt she was being nominated in a year when other’s had had more serious storylines. She didn’t feel like she deserved being nominated. And being an American, she was free to say so.
Life or Something Like It is the horrible Angelina Jolie movie from 2002. Life as We Know It is the horrible Katherine Heigl movie. The former being all time all world bad and the latter being just bad.
While I agree that she doesn’t fit the bill for Stephanie Plum, I think the movie will be a big hit… even if due solely to the large fan base the Janet Evanovich series has. I, personally, think she was a poor choice for the role (even though I do like her, she seems too high class for the role) but will be first in line to see the book I love come to life in front of my eyes.
It’s really not even Heigl that is the problem. Outside of Bullock, what supposed A-Lister female actor openend up a non-franchise movie with great success. In January.