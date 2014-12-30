Watch: Kathy Griffin Joins the ‘Fashion Police’

Kathy Griffin is definitely the new Joan Rivers is more ways than one, but is she the proper replacement for Rivers on E!'s “Fashion Police”? My instinct is yes, and this preview proves it.

Watch as Griffin and fellow “Police” newbie Brad Goreski join veteran panelists Kelly Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic on the fashion gabfest. Clearly Griffin's got the posing prowess to match the best red carpet walkers. Goreski, a vet of “The Rachel Zoe Project,” replaces former panelist George Kotsiopoulos.